NJDOT award $4.5 million in Airport Improvement Programme grants

0 SHARES

NJDOT are awarding more than $4.5 million in grants to support projects at nine airports in six counties.

In New Jersey, the Murphy Administration has announced the awarding of nine FY23 Airport Improvement Programme grants totalling more than $4.5 million in state funds to support airport safety and improvement projects. These grants, which leverage state funding and airport contributions, will support more than $4.9 million worth of work.

“General aviation airports serve as key economic engines for local communities that provide transportation opportunities for businesses, residents, and visitors,” Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, NJDOT Commissioner, said. “These grants will improve the safety of our public-use airports and ensure all facets of New Jersey’s multi-modal transportation system are maintained in a state of good repair.”

Grants are awarded through a competitive process, with an emphasis on projects designed to enhance safety, remove obstructions, rehabilitate existing facilities and equipment, and make capital improvements. The projects receiving funds include runway rehabilitation, taxiway construction, lighting improvements, obstruction removal, and safety improvements at nine airports in six counties throughout the state.

The nine FY23 grants will be funded solely through NJDOT’s Transportation Trust Fund and Airport Safety Fund, with the state providing 90% of the eligible cost and the remaining 10% covered by the airport owner.

The Murphy Administration has invested more than $28.5 million in New Jersey’s general aviation airports to date, leveraging an additional $57.2 million in federal grants and $5.9 million from airport owners, for a total of $91.6 million to support New Jersey’s General Aviation Airports and aeronautics infrastructure.