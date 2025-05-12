DB Cargo UK begins ETCS retrofit works at Toton depot to modernise Class 66 fleet

Posted: 12 May 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

DB Cargo UK begins major mobilisation at Toton to retrofit Class 66s with ETCS, creating new infrastructure and engineering jobs.

Credit: DB Cargo UK

DB Cargo UK has begun significant mobilisation work at Toton traction maintenance depot in Derbyshire ahead of the retrofitting of the first Class 66 freight locomotives with the European Train Control System (ETCS), due to begin in July. In total, nine Class 66 locomotives will be fitted with ETCS by March 2026.

Details on DB Cargo UK beginning ETCS retrofit works

To support the upgrade programme, four lanes inside the main engineering shed are being set aside for the new fleet fitment, with the heating system removed to accommodate new cranes. Additional track infrastructure is also being installed in the north yard to allow for the creation of a second load bank, where locomotives are tested.

A new fully-automated wash plant is under construction to replace the current manual setup, improving efficiency and freeing up space in the engineering shed.

Vegetation clearance has begun beside the oil tanks for the installation of new modular offices and an ERTMS Mobile Training Facility, carefully scheduled outside the nesting season to reduce impact on local birdlife. These offices will host Siemens Mobility staff, who are partnering with DB Cargo UK to integrate and install the Trainguard 200 Onboard unit as part of the East Coast Digital Programme.

James Bodill, Third Party Manager, is overseeing the project: “We’re working to a challenging timetable while ensuring that the mobilisation work does not impact on the other important engineering and maintenance activities that take place on the site.”

The project is also creating new employment opportunities, with the recruitment of 24 additional engineers and maintainers underway. “This year the UK is celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of the modern railway. Well here at Toton we’re proud of the role we’re delivering in the rollout of ERTMS here in the UK, which will inspire the next generation of pioneering young rail talent,” James added.