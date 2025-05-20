RIA opens new office in Leeds

Posted: 20 May 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) has announced the opening of a new office in Leeds alongside its existing premises in both Westminster and Rayleigh.

These northern facilities reflect a landscape of devolved political decision-making and further rail devolution across the UK, and follows the establishment of RIA’s Nations & Regions (N&R) network five years ago. The N&R network has enabled RIA to provide a strong voice and deliver high levels of industry and political engagement for its members in Scotland, Wales & Western, the North, Midlands & Eastern, London & South, and Northern Ireland.

Located in the city centre near Leeds train station, RIA’s new modern refurbished offices will have meeting rooms and event spaces available for hire at an exclusive rate for RIA members, as well as be available to other stakeholders too. Additionally, RIA will hold its own events and meetings in the northern base, such as Member Interest Groups, workshops, roundtables and RIA Training Services courses.

The office will also provide a dedicated space for RIA and Rail Business Daily (RBD) colleagues to work collaboratively and allow the organisations to further engage with rail businesses and support the rail supply sector.

Commenting on the news RIA Chief Executive Darren Caplan said “The opening of the RIA Leeds office is the start of a new exciting chapter for the Association as we celebrate our 150th year. Rail suppliers need a strong voice across the Nations & Regions of the UK, and the new Leeds office will provide a lynchpin for this engagement at all levels, alongside the existing Westminster facilities and Rayleigh office.

“This move will also enable enhanced co-operation and co-ordination with colleagues across the different RIA and RBD parts of the Railway Industry Association group, enabling us to better integrate services to members and the various audiences. The Leeds office will provide a new range of facilities, including high-quality meeting rooms and event spaces for both business development and networking. We look forward to working with all those related to RIA and RBD, to maximise the value of these new additional benefits.

“The official opening date will take place on 5 June, from 4pm. We are looking forward to welcoming members, industry stakeholders and colleagues across the railway industry to celebrate this milestone with us!”