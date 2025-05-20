Travel the Baltic on the pink soup train celebrating Lithuania’s iconic summer dish

Posted: 20 May 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

The Pink Soup Train offers a vibrant journey between Riga and Vilnius, celebrating Lithuania’s traditional cold beetroot soup and summer festival.

Travellers in the Baltic region can now enjoy a unique culinary-themed journey with the launch of the Pink Soup Train, celebrating Lithuania’s beloved summer dish, cold beetroot soup (Saltibarsciai). This special carriage, adorned in vibrant pink and playful designs, offers passengers a festive experience while travelling the Riga–Vilnius–Riga route until August 10. The project is a collaboration between Lithuania’s national railway company LTG Link and the capital’s tourism agency, Go Vilnius, timed to coincide with the Vilnius Pink Soup Fest on May 31.

“Cold beetroot soup is more than just food – it’s an important summer tradition in this region,” said Egle Girdzijauskaite, Head of Communications at Go Vilnius. “This year, we’re inviting travellers from Latvia and beyond to come to Vilnius in style. Last year, the festival attracted 7,000 international visitors, and we believe the Pink Soup Train will bring even more guests to experience this unique event.”

The Pink Soup Train features one themed carriage celebrating Saltibarsciai, while the other two carriages maintain a traditional layout, giving passengers a choice. Tickets for the Riga–Vilnius route cost 20 euros and are available via the LTG Link website and app, clearly marked as the “Pink Soup Train” during booking.

“With this initiative, we are kicking off the summer travel season while also highlighting Lithuania’s rich culinary heritage with the vibrant and bright colours of cold beetroot soup,” said Kristina Meide, CEO of LTG Link. “We encourage travellers from Latvia to visit Vilnius by train – an environmentally friendly, convenient, and increasingly popular mode of transportation.”

The Vilnius Pink Soup Fest on May 31 will feature a Pink Soup Parade, a costume contest, and the popular Pink Waiters’ Marathon, making it one of the most colourful and imaginative festivals in the Baltic region.