Alstom opens new Hornell facility to restore train manufacturing and strengthen U.S. rail industry

Posted: 3 June 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Alstom’s $75 million Plant 4 brings stainless steel train car production to New York, creating hundreds of skilled jobs and boosting U.S. manufacturing.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has officially opened its state-of-the-art Plant 4 facility in Hornell, New York, marking a major milestone for U.S. rail manufacturing. The 135,000 square foot plant is one of the few advanced facilities in the country capable of producing stainless steel car body shells for passenger trains, and will begin with the production of 200 modern multilevel commuter rail cars for Chicago’s Metra system.

Details on Alstom’s new US facility

Previously manufactured at Alstom’s Brazilian facility, the reshoring of car body shell production to the U.S. cements Hornell’s role as the nation’s largest passenger train manufacturing site and confirms the Southern Tier of New York as a leading hub for rail innovation. The $75 million investment adds vital domestic capacity and bolsters U.S. supply chains.

“When we invest in American manufacturing, we create good jobs that have a ripple effect across the entire region. We’re not just building trains — we are creating opportunities in Hornell and across the country,” said Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas. “Plant 4 upholds our long-standing commitment to making trains in America, and it expands our ability to deliver cutting-edge rail solutions for our customers. We thank Governor Hochul and all our state, local and federal partners for their support.”

The new facility will create 258 new jobs and help retain 390 existing roles, including positions in mechatronics and robotics engineering. Automated welding robots, powered by advanced AI technology, will execute thousands of precision welds accurate to within 1mm, enhancing both quality and cost-efficiency in production.

Governor Kathy Hochul praised the project as a symbol of industrial revitalisation: “Alstom’s $75 million expansion is proof that manufacturing is back in the Southern Tier. We are reshoring good, union jobs and rebuilding Upstate, making New York the place where things get made and made well.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight added: “Alstom’s ongoing commitment to expanding its operations and advancing rail technology will keep Hornell, and the entire region, on track for continued economic growth.”

Senator Chuck Schumer, who secured $3.4 million in federal funding for the expansion, said: “The opening of Plant 4 today is a win-win-win for American manufacturing leadership, the Southern Tier economy, and Alstom’s powerhouse union workforce. Today, Alstom solidifies the Southern Tier and New York State as the beating heart for its North American operations.”

Congressman Nick Langworthy called the opening “a major win for New York’s Southern Tier”, emphasising the economic impact and job creation for local residents. “The Southern Tier is the capital of rail car and train manufacturing – and this investment is a critical next step in continuing this legacy.”

Hornell Mayor John Buckley said the investment affirms the city’s central role in U.S. rail innovation. “Alstom’s continued investment in our city has not only created high-quality jobs and driven economic growth here in Hornell but also delivered substantial benefits to the surrounding communities and the entire region.”

The Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council hailed the project as a transformative step forward. IAM Union International President Brian Bryant added, “IAM Union members right here in Hornell, New York are building the future of rail transportation in the United States and beyond. These are generational, family-sustaining union careers that benefit the entire community.”

Supported by 40 contractors and backed by multiple public agencies, including Empire State Development and the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the project reflects Alstom’s deepening commitment to domestic rail capability.

Plant 4 is dedicated to the late James W. Griffin, former Executive Director of the City of Hornell Industrial Development Agency, who championed Hornell as a centre of rail excellence and economic opportunity.