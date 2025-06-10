Apply now for the Women in Rail Awards 2025!

Posted: 10 June 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

Women make up over 50% of rail passengers but only about 20% of the rail workforce in the EU. In recognition of female talent and the efforts to attract more women to the sector, multiple industry associations and agencies have pulled together.

The European Commission’s Women in Transport platform, Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking (EU-Rail), the European Union Agency for Railways (ERA), the Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies (CER), the European Rail Supply Industry Association (UNIFE), the European Rail Infrastructure Managers (EIM) and the Federation of European Train Drivers´ Unions (ALE) have united to launch the Women in Rail Award 2025.

First held in 2021, the Women in Rail Award aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of inspiring women in the rail sector and showcase best practices in building gender balance into corporate culture. The initiative builds upon the European Social Partner Agreement on Women in Rail*, furthering its mission to promote fairness, gender diversity, and equality within the rail sector.

Divided into four categories, the award recognises the work of a woman or a group of people led by a woman having demonstrated achievements bringing the EU railway sector forward and/or overcoming obstacles for other women to thrive in the railway sector, or a company/organisation’s outstanding efforts in this regard.

Individuals, companies and organisations can apply for one of the following award categories before 17 June 2025 (midnight CEST):

The Women Empowerment Award recognises a European company in the railway sector that has gone the extra-mile in making gender-balance a top priority and has fully integrated it in its day-to-day decisions and DNA.

recognises a European company in the railway sector that has gone the extra-mile in making gender-balance a top priority and has fully integrated it in its day-to-day decisions and DNA. The Leadership and Mentoring Award recognises a woman who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and mentoring through concrete actions, helping women to make a positive impact in the European railway sector.

recognises a woman who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and mentoring through concrete actions, helping women to make a positive impact in the European railway sector. The Research and Innovation Award recognises a woman that has demonstrated outstanding work through research and innovation contributing to enhance the attractiveness and/or competitiveness of rail.

recognises a woman that has demonstrated outstanding work through research and innovation contributing to enhance the attractiveness and/or competitiveness of rail. The Next Generation in Rail Award recognises outstanding educational initiatives, projects and activities that empower girls and young women (from Primary to Higher Education, from 6 to 25 years old audience) to explore careers in the rail sector.

The award ceremony is planned to take place in October 2025, at the European Rail Safety Days 2025 in Krakow, Poland.

For technical questions regarding applications, please contact the European Union Agency for Railways via [email protected].

* The European Social Partner Agreement on Women In Rail (Women in Rail Agreement) is aimed at promoting employment of women in the rail sector.