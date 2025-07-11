Logistics Awards 2025 entry deadline has been extended

Have you completed a project in the last 12 months that stands out from the crowd? Landed a contract that has changed your business for the better? Or have colleagues achieved something truly remarkable that should be celebrated?

If so, make sure you nominate your business and staff for Logistics UK’s Logistics Awards 2025 – the entry deadline has been extended to 5pm on Friday 18 July due to popular demand. Entries are invited in all the awards categories (except for the Rising Star of the Year category, which cannot be extended due to judging time restrictions) and are free of charge.

The Logistics UK Logistics Awards 2025, which will take place on Thursday 11 December at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London, give the companies and individuals entering the opportunity to showcase their outstanding work and celebrate their achievements, spanning the whole logistics industry from road, rail, sea, air, construction and public service, to those with goods to move internationally. The awards will celebrate those who have made a significant contribution to the industry with an evening of conversation, networking and insights from some of the sector’s biggest names, and great post-dinner entertainment.

Kevin Green, Logistics UK’s Policy Director, said: “The awards give us the opportunity to reflect on the past year and celebrate the logistics industry’s triumphs and achievements, and the outstanding commitment, knowledge and expertise of the individuals that work in it. I would urge anyone still wishing to enter to make the most of the time left and get their submissions in as soon as possible.”

Entry in the following categories has been extended to Friday 18 July at 5pm:

International Logistics Business of the Year

Public Services Operator of the Year

Most Innovative Company of the Year

Freight by Water Business of the Year

Decarbonisation Initiative of the Year

Logistics Technology Provider of the Year

Van Business of the Year

Logistics Partner of the Year

Air Freight Business of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion Initiative of the Year

Rail Freight Business of the Year

Warehousing Business of the Year (new award for 2025)

Last Mile Delivery Business of the Year

Most Innovative Product of the Year

Safety in Logistics Initiative of the Year (new award for 2025)

Logistics Leader of the Year (Individual)

Road Transport Operator of the Year