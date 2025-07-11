The 2025 China International Metro Transit Exhibition (MetroTrans)

Posted: 11 July 2025

The Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China has recently issued the “Reply of the Ministry of Commerce on Agreeing to Hold the 2025 China International Metro Transit Exhibition”, approving the China Association of Metros to host the 2025 China International Metro Transit Exhibition (MetroTrans) in Qingdao Shandong Province from September 18 to 20, 2025.

The “2025 Beijing Qingdao Metro Transit Exhibition and CAMET Forum” has been renamed as the “2025 China International Metro Transit Exhibition and CAMET Forum” and will continue to be held in Qingdao. This approval marks the official entry of MetroTrans into the “national brand” exhibition sequence, becoming the first professional international exhibition and exchange platform for Metro transit in China.

Ten years of polishing the brand, approval from the Ministry of Commerce makes MetroTrans’s future brighter

After more than ten years and eight sessions of careful cultivation and development, MetroTrans has gradually realized its original strategy, continuously expanded its scale, improved its quality, and increased its internationalization ratio. It has become a professional platform for communication and cooperation, new technology and product display and release, supply and demand docking, and popular science popularization and interaction. The MetroTrans 2025 exhibition plans an exhibition space of 80000 square meters, focusing on the theme of “Integration and Innovation towards a New Stage of Metro Development”, with seven professional exhibition areas and three major theme halls.

At the same time, the exhibition will also hold the 2nd China Metro Transit High-tech Achievement Trading Fair, the 2nd China Metro Transit Science Popularization Exhibition, and the Metro Transit Low Capacity System Owner Leaders Roundtable. More than 20 supporting activities in 9 categories have been carefully planned, covering high-tech achievement trading, museum tours, scientific popularization, and Qingdao theme days for rail transit. While showcasing professional content in the Metro transit industry from multiple fields and perspectives, it will enhance fun and interactivity, gradually cultivating a carnival for the Metro transit industry.

CAMET Forum Renewal

The original MetroTrans Summit Forum will be officially renamed as CAMET Forum in 2025, with an overall positioning that is more professional, open, and diverse. Leveraging the resources of the China Metro Transit Association, it will further expand international cooperation topics and transform from a single forum to a composite platform of “professional exchange+industry docking”. The CAMET forum will bring together decision-making leaders in the Metro transit field, domestic and foreign rail transit owners, Chinese and foreign academicians, industry experts and scholars, manufacturers, and representatives of the entire supply chain for online and offline interactions. The combination of regular offline forums and long-term online discussions will empower the sustainable and high-quality development of the Metro transit industry.

Deepen international cooperation and promote two-way opening up

MetroTrans always takes international first-class exhibitions as benchmarks, constantly innovating exhibition modes, integrating international resources, and deepening the internationalization level of exhibitions. The 2024 exhibition forum attracted approximately 8500 experts and scholars in the field of rail transit from 25 countries and regions to participate in the grand event. MetroTrans 2025 will actively invite international industry organizations to participate deeply, hold international academic forums, international thematic forums, ASEAN rail transit demand docking meetings, organize ASEAN rail transit owners’ observation and inspection teams, and specifically invite international exhibitors and professional visitors to create favorable conditions for domestic and foreign industry and exhibitor exchanges, and jointly explore and build a global rail transit cooperation ecosystem. In the future, with the continuous improvement of MetroTrans’s internationalization level, exhibitions will gradually become an important two-way communication and cooperation channel and platform to promote Chinese Metro enterprises to “go global” and attract foreign enterprises to “introduce”.

Multidimensional matrix global propagation, collaborative metro carnival

MetroTrans2025 builds a three-dimensional communication system of “international+domestic” and “online+offline”, linking international mainstream and industry authoritative media to customize publicity, special reports, and overseas social media operations, helping enterprises’ technological achievements reach the global market and enhance international influence. Empowering the People’s Metro Transit media matrix with artificial intelligence, in collaboration with central media, local and industry media, through forms such as “big shot invitation” preheating, “direct exhibition” columns, live room interviews, media tours, and all media live broadcasts, combined with short videos and influencer interactions, covering the entire process of exhibition content, not only expanding the influence of the exhibition and attracting professional audiences, but also deepening the value of the industry, injecting momentum into industry development, and making MetroTrans 2025 an important engine for promoting industrial innovation and international cooperation.

Let’s gather in Qingdao, where the sea is clear and the sky is blue. Join the Global Metro Transit Industry Carnival!