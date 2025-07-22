Portrait unveiled at Euston station honours Network Rail safety hero Manny Kang’s community work

Posted: 22 July 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Credit: Network Rail

At London Euston station, Network Rail revealed a striking portrait of Manny Kang, Community Safety Manager on the Central route connecting London and the West Midlands. The painting honoured his exceptional care and dedication to railway safety and was displayed for one day only in the ‘Partner Zone’ coach of the Railway 200 exhibition train Inspiration.

Curated in partnership with the National Railway Museum, Inspiration celebrates the 200th anniversary of the modern railway. The touring exhibit, visiting locations across the UK until summer 2026, showcases themes like ‘Railway Firsts’ and ‘Your Railway Future’ to inspire the next generation to pursue rail careers.

Community safety managers such as Manny play a crucial role in delivering a safe and reliable railway. His work includes visiting local schools and community groups to educate people about the dangers of trespassing and help keep trains running on time. Outside work, Manny has raised thousands of pounds for Dementia UK through sporting challenges and selling samosas at local football matches.

Manny Kang said:



“If you’d asked me nearly 25 years‑ago when I joined the railway that I would have an amazing portrait displayed to the public, I would never believe you. I’m incredibly proud to be a part of this project. Community safety managers work really hard behind the scenes helping to keep the public safe and trains running on time. I hope the portrait helps to inspire others to consider a career in rail, as it can open so many opportunities.”

The portrait, painted by acclaimed artist Duncan Shoosmith, winner of Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year 2019, was commissioned as part of Network Rail’s Hidden Heroes campaign. The campaign recognises the essential contributions staff make to maintain Britain’s rail network, which served over 1.7 billion rail passenger journeys in the past year.

Duncan Shoosmith added:



“I am delighted to support this project and shine a light on some of the unseen faces who put so much care into their work. As someone who regularly uses trains for art galleries and sittings, this seems a fitting way to celebrate the workers who keep the network running. Part of the joy of a portrait is to elevate the sitter as a subject of social importance for posterity and I can think of no better subject on this occasion than Manny.”