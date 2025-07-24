Jeremy Westlake appointed chief executive of Network Rail as Sir Andrew Haines prepares to retire

Posted: 24 July 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Jeremy Westlake will lead Network Rail from October, guiding its transition into Great British Railways and overseeing national rail transformation.

Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail has announced the appointment of Jeremy Westlake as its next Chief Executive, succeeding Sir Andrew Haines who is set to retire. Jeremy, currently serving as Chief Financial Officer, will formally step into the role on 20 October 2025 following a transition period.

As Chief Executive, Jeremy will lead the integration of Network Rail with Great British Railways (GBR), a key step in the government’s plan to create a more unified rail system. This transition aims to better align track and train operations, enhancing services for passengers and communities across the country.

Secretary of State for Transport, Heidi Alexander, said, “I would like to warmly congratulate Jeremy on his appointment. Having someone with his expertise and experience across the transport sector will be invaluable as this government continues to invest in rail to bring about lasting change and growth. We are incredibly grateful for Andrew’s hard work over the last seven years. His vision and support has been vital as we establish Great British Railways.”

Acting Chair of Network Rail, Mike Putnam, added, “Jeremy brings extensive leadership experience from across the transport and engineering sectors. His strong track record in encouraging cross-industry collaboration, working closely with our supply chain, and driving continuous improvement will be crucial as we continue the transition towards GBR.”

Jeremy Westlake commented, “I’m honoured to be appointed Chief Executive at such a pivotal time for Britain’s railway. I look forward to working with colleagues across the industry to continue building a railway that is safe, efficient, and fit for the future – serving passengers, freight, and communities across the country.”

Network Rail also confirmed the appointment of Paul Marshall as Chief Financial Officer. Paul is currently Group Finance Director and brings deep knowledge of Network Rail’s financial operations. Jeremy said, “I would also like to congratulate Paul Marshall on his appointment as Chief Financial Officer. Paul’s expertise in financial management and commitment to driving efficiency will be invaluable as we move towards GBR.”

The appointment process was led by Network Rail’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by the Secretary of State for Transport.

Jeremy Westlake joined Network Rail as CFO in 2016. He previously held senior roles at Rolls-Royce and Alstom Transport, and is a Chartered Accountant with degrees from Cambridge and Exeter.