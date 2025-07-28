A new report from the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS), authored by rail expert Tony Lodge, warns that the government’s planned introduction of Great British Railways (GBR) risks repeating the mistakes of British Rail by reducing accountability and discouraging competition. Titled ‘Rail’s Last Chance: A four-point plan to save the railways’, the report outlines urgent reforms needed to ensure Great British Railways delivers improved services and financial sustainability.

Lodge argues that Great British Railways is “a solution looking for a problem” and could morph into the “ghost of British Rail” unless ministers adopt a long-term, customer-focused vision. The planned centralisation of control under Great British Railways includes stripping key regulatory functions from the independent Office for Road and Rail (ORR), transferring oversight responsibilities to Great British Railways itself. This, the report warns, would significantly reduce transparency and allow the organisation to “mark its own homework”.

The report also criticises the government’s apparent hostility to open access rail competition, which Lodge describes as the greatest railway success in recent decades. He highlights the East Coast Main Line (ECML) as an example where open access operators have led to more choice, faster services, and cheaper fares, while also pushing the main franchise operator, LNER, to improve its offering. European countries emulating this model have seen passenger increases of 40 percent and fare reductions of up to 60 percent. Lodge recommends setting open access quotas of at least 10 percent on all long-distance intercity routes by 2030.

A second recommendation is for the ORR to retain full regulatory powers, particularly over decisions regarding access to railway infrastructure. The report argues that independence is essential to ensure standards, control costs, and protect fair competition.

Third, Lodge calls for Great British Railways to focus rigorously on improving the passenger experience. He urges the design of a new national ticketing app that simplifies fare structures and includes features like a ‘Rail Miles’ loyalty scheme or bundled deals with hospitality and retail. The aim should be to make train travel easier, cheaper, and more attractive.

Finally, the report highlights the underutilised potential of the railway estate. It calls for Great British Railways to generate greater ancillary income through commercial development, renewable energy, and innovative uses of rail property. Drawing on international examples, Lodge points to Japan’s model, where a significant portion of railway revenue comes from retail and property. With 52,000 hectares under railway management, Britain has vast potential for solar energy generation, including 188 MWp across 34 sites, enough to power up to 180,000 homes and bring in tens of millions in new income. Lodge suggests further exploring lineside solar generation across the network.

Tony Lodge concluded: “Labour is committed to bringing it forward and has the parliamentary mandate to do so. It is critical then that Great British Railways is designed and run with customer focus at its heart; encouraging innovation and competition, promoting open access, supporting rail freight, and maximising income from the wider railway estate. Without this, Great British Railways will merely resurrect the ghost of British Rail, with all the poor performance, taxpayer subsidy, and passenger dissatisfaction that came with it.”