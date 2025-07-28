Recommended

NEW REPORT | Global Railway Review’s Track Insight: Track Maintenance | Read free Now!
GROW YOUR BRAND: Global Railway Review’s 2025 media planner | Talk to experts today!
FREE WEBINAR: Attend this free expert-led discussion on AI Governance in rail | Register Now!
NEW ISSUE ALERT: Explore the Spring/Summer 2025 edition of Global Railway Review – freight, tech, interiors & more | Read now!
Read our latest interview with the CEO of Goldschmidt Group! [VIEW NOW]
news

Great British Railways risks repeating past failures without urgent reform, warns CPS report

0
SHARES

Posted: 28 July 2025 | | No comments yet

A CPS report by Tony Lodge warns GBR could reduce accountability and hinder rail innovation without key reforms.

British Railways

A new report from the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS), authored by rail expert Tony Lodge, warns that the government’s planned introduction of Great British Railways (GBR) risks repeating the mistakes of British Rail by reducing accountability and discouraging competition. Titled ‘Rail’s Last Chance: A four-point plan to save the railways’, the report outlines urgent reforms needed to ensure Great British Railways delivers improved services and financial sustainability.

Lodge argues that Great British Railways is “a solution looking for a problem” and could morph into the “ghost of British Rail” unless ministers adopt a long-term, customer-focused vision. The planned centralisation of control under Great British Railways includes stripping key regulatory functions from the independent Office for Road and Rail (ORR), transferring oversight responsibilities to Great British Railways itself. This, the report warns, would significantly reduce transparency and allow the organisation to “mark its own homework”.

The report also criticises the government’s apparent hostility to open access rail competition, which Lodge describes as the greatest railway success in recent decades. He highlights the East Coast Main Line (ECML) as an example where open access operators have led to more choice, faster services, and cheaper fares, while also pushing the main franchise operator, LNER, to improve its offering. European countries emulating this model have seen passenger increases of 40 percent and fare reductions of up to 60 percent. Lodge recommends setting open access quotas of at least 10 percent on all long-distance intercity routes by 2030.

A second recommendation is for the ORR to retain full regulatory powers, particularly over decisions regarding access to railway infrastructure. The report argues that independence is essential to ensure standards, control costs, and protect fair competition.

Third, Lodge calls for Great British Railways to focus rigorously on improving the passenger experience. He urges the design of a new national ticketing app that simplifies fare structures and includes features like a ‘Rail Miles’ loyalty scheme or bundled deals with hospitality and retail. The aim should be to make train travel easier, cheaper, and more attractive.

Finally, the report highlights the underutilised potential of the railway estate. It calls for Great British Railways to generate greater ancillary income through commercial development, renewable energy, and innovative uses of rail property. Drawing on international examples, Lodge points to Japan’s model, where a significant portion of railway revenue comes from retail and property. With 52,000 hectares under railway management, Britain has vast potential for solar energy generation, including 188 MWp across 34 sites, enough to power up to 180,000 homes and bring in tens of millions in new income. Lodge suggests further exploring lineside solar generation across the network.

Tony Lodge concluded: “Labour is committed to bringing it forward and has the parliamentary mandate to do so. It is critical then that Great British Railways is designed and run with customer focus at its heart; encouraging innovation and competition, promoting open access, supporting rail freight, and maximising income from the wider railway estate. Without this, Great British Railways will merely resurrect the ghost of British Rail, with all the poor performance, taxpayer subsidy, and passenger dissatisfaction that came with it.”

 

SIGN ME UP

 

Stay Connected with Global Railway Review — Subscribe for Free!

Get exclusive access to the latest rail industry insights from Global Railway Review — all tailored to your interests.

Expert-Led Webinars – Gain insights from global industry leaders
Weekly News & Reports – Rail project updates, thought leadership, and exclusive interviews
Partner Innovations – Discover cutting-edge rail technologies
Print/Digital Magazine – Enjoy two in-depth issues per year, packed with expert content

Choose the updates that matter most to you. Sign up now to stay informed, inspired, and connected — all for free!

Thank you for being part of our community. Let’s keep shaping the future of rail together!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Share via
Share via