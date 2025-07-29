Goldschmidt Sweden begins major upgrade to boost production capacity and sustainability in Osby

Posted: 29 July 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Goldschmidt Sweden invests in new facilities and modernisation to improve efficiency, enhance employee conditions, and meet growing customer demands while reducing environmental impact.

Goldschmidt Sweden AB, a specialist in road-rail vehicles and part of the international Goldschmidt Group, has launched a major modernisation and expansion project at its headquarters in Osby, Sweden. The two-and-a-half-year project involves refurbishing existing production halls and constructing a new state-of-the-art vehicle assembly hall. This strategic investment aims to boost production capacity and secure future growth.

The first phase, due for completion by the end of 2026, will see Rickardsson Bygg AB build a 1,700-square-metre assembly hall, the centrepiece of the development. Following this, the company will extensively modernise its two existing manufacturing halls. Stefan Magnusson, Managing Director of Goldschmidt Sweden, stated: “This investment is a clear commitment to the Osby site and to the long-term development of Goldschmidt Sweden. By modernising our facilities, we are not only creating optimal production conditions but also significantly improving the working environment for our employees.”

The project focuses on creating a modern manufacturing infrastructure with improved workplaces, break areas, and offices. Sustainability and energy efficiency are key priorities. Measures include energy-efficient refurbishments with new windows, enhanced insulation, and connection to the local district heating network, significantly reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

Modernisation will also strengthen customer focus by increasing capacity, reducing delivery times, and improving service and quality. Dr.-Ing. Georg Friberg, CEO of the Goldschmidt Group, highlighted: “The investment in our Swedish site and in the road-rail vehicle segment is a vital part of our global growth strategy. With cutting-edge production facilities, we can meet the growing demands of our customers even more effectively and further expand our market position.”

Karl Goldschmidt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, added: “As a family-owned company, we think in generations. With this forward-looking investment, we are ensuring that Goldschmidt Sweden remains a strong and sustainable production site for decades to come.”