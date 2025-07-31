Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a contract with SYTRAL Mobilités to supply 26 new-generation automatic MPL25 metro trains worth 145 million euro and to upgrade the systems and automation of line D of the Lyon metro for 158 million euro. This project marks a significant new phase for Lyon’s busiest metro line, forming part of a wider plan to modernise the city’s network.

The MPL25 trains, part of Alstom’s Metropolis metro solutions, are identical to the MPL16 trains already in use on line B. These two-car trains, which can operate in multiple-unit formation to create four-car configurations, will accommodate over 300 passengers. They are designed with large windows, open circulation between cars, wide corridors, and large entrance areas to improve accessibility. The interior includes space for passengers with reduced mobility, LED lighting, refrigerated ventilation, and passenger information screens.

The MPL25 trains are eco-designed, with 96% recyclability and advanced environmental features, including a 100% electric braking system that recovers energy and feeds it back into the network. This system also reduces fine particles typically emitted by mechanical braking components. Energy consumption is significantly lower compared with older rolling stock such as the MPL85. In addition, the new trains feature built-in cybersecurity protection, aligning with the latest European regulations.

Frédéric Wiscart, President of Alstom France, stated: “Alstom is delighted with this new order from SYTRAL Mobilités. These modern, comfortable metros represent a considerable asset for improving the network and the passenger experience. The renovation of the automated driving system on line D, incorporating innovative control and cybersecurity technologies, meets the growing demand for more sustainable and smarter mobility.”

The modernisation of line D also involves a complete overhaul of its automatic control system. The line, which was the world pioneer of wide-gauge automatic metro in 1991, will be equipped with Alstom’s Urbalis signalling solution for driverless operation. Urbalis technology, used on over 190 metro lines in 32 countries, will enhance reliability, capacity, and energy efficiency, benefitting the 300,000 daily passengers on line D. The solution is designed to improve service on infrastructure without platform doors, maintaining safety while boosting operational performance.

The project is being developed and designed entirely in France, with a project team based in the Lyon metropolitan area. Experts from seven Alstom sites across the country will contribute to the initiative. The Valenciennes site will handle train assembly, testing, and validation, while Ornans will produce the engines. Le Creusot is responsible for bogies, Tarbes for traction, and Villeurbanne for on-board electronics, passenger information systems, signalling equipment, cybersecurity, and operational maintenance of automated systems. The Crespin site will modernise the existing MPL85 trains to make them compatible with the new control system, and Saint-Ouen, Europe’s largest railway engineering centre, will develop the Urbalis signalling solution.

Alstom, employing over 2,000 experts in digital mobility in France, continues to demonstrate its leadership in mass transit technology. With over 30 years of expertise in communications-based train control (CBTC) and extensive experience worldwide, the company’s innovations, such as the Urbalis solution, address increasing urban mobility demands while promoting sustainable practices. The combination of advanced control systems, energy-efficient train designs, and improved passenger comfort highlights Alstom’s commitment to providing smarter, greener transport solutions.

This large-scale modernisation of Lyon’s line D underscores the importance of innovation in meeting the growing needs of urban transit systems. By delivering cutting-edge metros and advanced automation, Alstom and SYTRAL Mobilités aim to transform the passenger experience and support the city’s long-term vision for sustainable mobility.