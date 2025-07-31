Alstom to supply new automated metros and upgrade Lyon line D with advanced signalling
Posted: 31 July 2025 | Gabriel Higgins | No comments yet
Alstom will deliver 26 automated MPL25 metro trains and modernise Lyon’s line D with Urbalis signalling, improving passenger experience, energy efficiency, and network reliability.
Stay Ahead in Aviation — Subscribe for Free!
Get exclusive access to the latest aviation insights from International Airport Review — all tailored to your interests.
✅ Expert-Led Webinars – Learn from industry leaders
✅ Weekly News & Reports – Airport updates, thought leadership, and exclusive interviews
✅ Event Invitations – Be part of the International Airport Summit
✅ Partner Innovations – Discover the latest industry trends
Choose the updates that matter most to you. Sign up now and stay informed, inspired, and connected — all for free!
Thank you for being part of our community. Let’s keep exploring the future of aviation together!
Stay Connected with Global Railway Review — Subscribe for Free!
Get exclusive access to the latest rail industry insights from Global Railway Review — all tailored to your interests.
✅ Expert-Led Webinars – Gain insights from global industry leaders
✅ Weekly News & Reports – Rail project updates, thought leadership, and exclusive interviews
✅ Partner Innovations – Discover cutting-edge rail technologies
✅ Print/Digital Magazine – Enjoy two in-depth issues per year, packed with expert content
Choose the updates that matter most to you. Sign up now to stay informed, inspired, and connected — all for free!
Thank you for being part of our community. Let’s keep shaping the future of rail together!
Related topics
Automatic Train Operation/Autonomous Train Control (ATO/ATC), Communications Based Train Control (CBTC), Cyber-Security, Digitalisation, Passenger Experience/Satisfaction, Refurbishment, Rolling Stock Orders/Developments, Signalling, Control & Communications, Sustainability/Decarbonisation, Technology & Software