Amtrak appoints Costin Corneanu as Chief Financial Officer to drive strategic financial leadership
Posted: 1 August 2025 | Gabriel Higgins | No comments yet
Costin Corneanu becomes Amtrak’s new CFO, bringing extensive airline finance expertise to strengthen strategic planning, financial oversight, and support modern rail travel growth.
Credit: Amtrak
The Amtrak Board of Directors has approved Costin Corneanu as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Corneanu will be responsible for planning, directing, and overseeing all financial activities for the organisation.
“Since joining Amtrak in 2020, Costin has been a cornerstone of our financial leadership, bringing deep expertise and strategic insight to the table,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “As we navigate this historic surge in demand, he is exactly who we need to guide our finance team as we reimagine what modern rail travel can be.”
This appointment has been a planned transition. Corneanu has been serving as Deputy Chief Financial Officer since January. The position serves as a key member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team and reports to the President. The current Finance team will report to Corneanu in his role as CFO, responsible for preparing finance reports, forecasting, and strategic planning for future business growth and economic outlooks. The team also sets the long-term strategic vision, priorities, and budgets within the context of Amtrak’s strategic plans and oversees accounting, treasury, grants, audit, risk and controls, and capital portfolio governance functions.
Prior to joining Amtrak, Corneanu spent eight years at Spirit Airlines and four years at US Airways, where he earned a series of promotions with increased responsibilities. Throughout his career, Corneanu has excelled at partnering with internal stakeholders to improve performance and efficiency.
Corneanu will begin his new role at Amtrak on 4 August, succeeding Tracie Winbigler, who will retire from Amtrak on 1 January 2026. Until then, Winbigler will remain in her EVP role as Chief Transformation Officer, leading the Procurement and Real Estate teams.
Related topics
Funding & Finance, Infrastructure Developments, Movers & Appointments, Operational Performance, Procurement, Regulation & Legislation, Route Development, Sustainability/Decarbonisation, The Human Face of Rail, The Workforce