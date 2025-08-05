LTG infra advances Rail Baltica with major contracts to accelerate construction across key Lithuanian sections
Posted: 5 August 2025 | Gabriel Higgins | No comments yet
LTG infra secures three contracts worth 235 million euros to boost Rail Baltica development, enhancing connectivity, infrastructure, and economic opportunities across Lithuania.
Credit: Rail Baltica
Stay Connected with Global Railway Review — Subscribe for Free!
Get exclusive access to the latest rail industry insights from Global Railway Review — all tailored to your interests.
✅ Expert-Led Webinars – Gain insights from global industry leaders
✅ Weekly News & Reports – Rail project updates, thought leadership, and exclusive interviews
✅ Partner Innovations – Discover cutting-edge rail technologies
✅ Print/Digital Magazine – Enjoy two in-depth issues per year, packed with expert content
Choose the updates that matter most to you. Sign up now to stay informed, inspired, and connected — all for free!
Thank you for being part of our community. Let’s keep shaping the future of rail together!
Related topics
Electrification & Cabling, Funding & Finance, Infrastructure Developments, Route Development, Safety, Sustainability/Decarbonisation, Technology & Software, The Supply Chain, Track Construction, Track/Infrastructure Maintenance & Engineering
Related organisations
AB HISK, European Union, Leonhard Weiss International, Leonhard Weiss OÜ, LTG Group, LTG Infra, UAB Fegda, UAB Tilsta
Related regions
Related people
Alexander Schneider, Egidijus Lazauskas, Eugenijus Sabutis, Jonas Jablonskis, Robertas Ziminskis