LTG infra advances Rail Baltica with major contracts to accelerate construction across key Lithuanian sections

Posted: 5 August 2025

LTG infra secures three contracts worth 235 million euros to boost Rail Baltica development, enhancing connectivity, infrastructure, and economic opportunities across Lithuania.

Rail Baltica

Credit: Rail Baltica

LTG Infra, the infrastructure arm of LTG Group overseeing Lithuania’s Rail Baltica project, has signed three contracts worth EUR 235 million for construction works. These include 10 km of rail installation between Sveicarija and Zeimiai and an 18.9 km embankment from Kaunas to Sveicarija.

The rail installation works will be carried out by joint venture partners Leonhard Weiss International of Germany and Leonhard Weiss OÜ of Estonia. AB HISK will construct a new 8.5 km section of track formation and structures, while UAB Fegda and UAB Tilsta will implement a 10.4 km section.

“Every meter of European standard-gauge track we lay is a step forward into Lithuania’s future. We welcome the accelerating progress of the Rail Baltica project towards Panevezys and continue our close cooperation with partners. We are laying down more than just steel – we are building a strong connection with Europe, one that will boost our economy, enhance security, and unlock new opportunities for the entire region,” said Eugenijus Sabutis, Lithuanian Minister of Transport and Communications.

According to Egidijus Lazauskas, CEO of LTG Group, the successful conclusion of these contracts will speed up Rail Baltica’s infrastructure development in Lithuania. “The rail installation phase enhances project implementation, as it progresses at a much faster pace compared to embankment construction. In addition, effective supply chain management and the advance delivery of construction materials have helped to mitigate risks related to shortages and logistics. Rail Baltica’s strategic investments are not only transforming Lithuania’s transport infrastructure but are also contributing to the broader development goals of the Baltic region and the European Union – advancing a modern, safe, sustainable, and competitive railway network,” he said.

The contract for the superstructure construction, valued at EUR 13.9 million, includes track laying for an 8.8 km section, with completion expected by the end of 2025. Remaining works are scheduled to finish in the first quarter of 2027. LTG Infra has already procured essential materials to ensure timely execution.

Alexander Schneider, a board representative at Leonhard Weiss International, described Rail Baltica as one of the most significant infrastructure projects in the region. “We are honoured to contribute to the implementation of the strategically important Rail Baltica project in Lithuania. Our experience in delivering large-scale, complex infrastructure projects will ensure high-quality execution, efficient processes, and smooth collaboration with project partners. We are committed to working at a fast pace, meeting deadlines, and support the development of smart railway infrastructure across the region,” he said.

The embankment section from Kaunas (Palemonas) to Sveicarija has been divided into two contracts. The first, covering 8.5 km of embankment and structures, is undertaken by AB HISK with a value of EUR 97.8 million and completion expected in early 2028. HISK also signed a separate contract in July for a 12.1 km section between Seta and Ramygala. CEO Robertas Ziminskis stated, “This achievement not only reflects our team’s capability to deliver large-scale infrastructure projects, but also demonstrates the trust placed in HISK as a strategic partner across the Baltic region.”

The second contract, for a 10.4 km section, was awarded to UAB Fegda and UAB Tilsta, valued at EUR 123.5 million and also due for completion by early 2028. Jonas Jablonskis, CEO of Fegda, noted, “Having recently completed the Sveicarija-Zeimiai section, we are now beginning work on the Kaunas-Sveicarija segment, which spans more than 10 km. This continuity enables us to build on the experience we’ve already gained.”

 

