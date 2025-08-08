Anacostia rail holdings names Todd Nuelle as new chief commercial officer to drive growth

Posted: 8 August 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Anacostia Rail Holdings appoints Todd Nuelle as Chief Commercial Officer, bringing over 25 years’ logistics experience to lead commercial strategy and expansion.

Credit: Anacostia

Anacostia Rail Holdings (ARH) has announced the appointment of Todd Nuelle as its new Chief Commercial Officer, succeeding Eric Jakubowski, who is retiring after more than a decade with the company. Jakubowski, who joined ARH in 2012, played a key role in strengthening its commercial strategy and customer relationships.

“Todd brings a proven track record of driving growth, building teams, and delivering innovative supply chain solutions across rail, intermodal, and logistics,” said Peter Gilbertson, President and CEO. “His industry expertise and leadership make him the right person to take our commercial strategy forward.”

Nuelle joins ARH from Canadian National Railway, where he served as Senior Director of Supply Chain Operations. He managed the Great Lakes business unit, which included rail, dock, and vessel operations for 90 million tons of product annually. He also oversaw CN’s automotive logistics operations and 31 transload facilities across North America. His tenure saw multimillion-dollar growth through terminal development, operational improvements, and customer-focused strategies, alongside gains in employee engagement, service performance, and brand identity.

With over 25 years in the transportation and logistics sector, Nuelle has held senior leadership roles in sales, marketing, and operations at CN, Hub Group, and CSX Intermodal. He holds an MBA from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a BA in Communications from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“I’m excited to join Anacostia and help shape the next phase of growth for a company with such a strong reputation for service, innovation, and local engagement,” said Nuelle. “This is a pivotal time in freight rail and logistics, and I look forward to working with the team to expand our reach and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”