Retired train driver to cycle 700 miles across Europe raising funds for heart charity

Posted: 21 August 2025 | |

Phil Read will cycle from Switzerland to Tamworth in memory of late colleagues, raising money for the British Heart Foundation over seven challenging days.

Retired train driver Phil Read, 56, is set to undertake an extraordinary 700-mile charity cycle from Switzerland to Tamworth in memory of two much-loved former rail colleagues.

Phil, a former CrossCountry Trains driver and current trainer at The Rail Academy, will begin his journey on 7th September. His route will take him from Stechelberg in Switzerland’s Jungfrau Region through Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, before completing the final leg from Hull to Tamworth on 14th September following a ferry crossing. He will average 100 miles per day, with his shortest day covering 85 miles and his longest 125 miles.

Phil will be supported by fellow Rail Academy trainers Chris Duddy and Abby Khalifa, both former train drivers, who will provide logistical and morale support from an accompanying vehicle.

Phil explained his motivation for the challenge: “I’m raising money for the British Heart Foundation and I’d be so grateful for support. Two close friends have passed away since I cycled from Tamworth to Switzerland in 2015 whilst my wife was having treatment for breast cancer. I am now doing the return trip in memory of Rich Burgess and Marc Jones.

“Rich was a lifelong friend, neighbour, schoolmate and CrossCountry Trains train driver colleague from Tamworth. He sadly passed away suddenly in 2019 aged just 50.

“Marc was a very good friend who owned the mountain house in Switzerland where my wife and I stayed and where I cycled to in 2015. Marc was an ex-British Rail Second-man and Train Driver at Chiltern Railways. He retired early to go and run a B&B in Switzerland with his wife Dianne. Marc also passed away suddenly in 2023. It seemed fitting to do the journey back in memory of these two fantastic people.”

Phil is raising funds for the British Heart Foundation via his JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/philip-read-2?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL.