WH Davis to expand workforce by 25% with UK Government backing

0 SHARES

Posted: 22 August 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

WH Davis, the UK’s only independent railway wagon manufacturer, will create 20 new jobs as part of a €44 million export contract to Ireland.

WH Davis, the UK’s only remaining independent railway wagon manufacturer and part of Buckland Rail, is expanding its workforce by 25 per cent after securing a major export contract to Ireland. The deal, worth €44 million, will see 150 freight wagons supplied to Iarnród Éireann, marking the company’s first export in 20 years.

The contract has been enabled through UK Export Finance (UKEF) and its Bond Support Scheme. An 80 per cent guarantee for the required contract bond allowed WH Davis’s bank, Barclays, to issue crucial capital for the production and delivery of the wagons. The order represents the first phase under a 10-year framework agreement, which could increase the total number of wagons supplied to 400. Deliveries are scheduled to start in summer 2026, with all wagons expected to be in service by the end of 2027.

Railway workforce expansion at WH Davis creates 20 new jobs in Shirebrook after €44m export contract to supply freight wagons to Ireland

The deal will create 20 new roles at WH Davis’s Shirebrook site in the East Midlands, helping to revitalise employment in the former mining village. The expansion will increase the workforce from 80 to 100 staff members, supporting local economic growth and providing skilled jobs in the area.

Andy Houghton, Managing Director of WH Davis, said: “We are proud to be shaping the future of rail freight with this landmark export contract. This is a significant milestone for WH Davis and reaffirms the strength of UK manufacturing on the international stage. UKEF’s support has given us the confidence and liquidity to deliver on our ambitions and explore new export internationally.”

The new wagons offer a third more carrying capacity than Ireland’s older fleet and are faster, with a maximum speed of 110kmh compared with 80kmh. The larger and faster wagons will allow more companies to transport goods efficiently to businesses and communities across Ireland.

UKEF’s backing provides WH Davis with a foundation to expand operations and prepare for future orders under the agreement. Discussions for a second phase of the contract are already underway, with potential for further product development and export expansion.

Gareth Thomas, Minister for Exports and Small Businesses, said: “UK manufacturers have huge exporting and growth potential, and WH Davis’s breakthrough into this market is a perfect example of how the right support can help unleash this. Through our Plan for Small Businesses and Trade Strategy we’re removing barriers for SME exporters. This connects them with global opportunities, to create high paying jobs and support local economies as part of the Plan for Change.”

Tim Reid at UKEF added: “WH Davis’s return to exporting after 20 years, backed by UKEF’s Bond Support Scheme, shows the transformative power of export finance in revitalising local manufacturing and creating skilled jobs in communities like Shirebrook. This is a clear example of the potential that British firms have to succeed in global markets while driving local growth.”

Barclays, a long-standing partner of WH Davis, supported the business with €28.7 million in UKEF-backed bonding facilities over three years. James Guthrie, UK Head of Mid-Corporate Trade at Barclays, said: “We’re proud to have supported WH Davis on this milestone deal, which marks a major step forward for the business and for UK manufacturing. By working closely with UKEF, we were able to provide a financing solution that gives WH Davis the flexibility and confidence to deliver on this contract and pursue further growth in Europe. It’s a great example of how strong collaboration between lenders and government-backed finance can unlock global opportunities for ambitious British exporters.”

WH Davis plans to target additional markets across Europe and internationally, opening new opportunities for UK rail manufacturing with UKEF support.

The announcement aligns with the government’s Plan for Change, which aims to boost economic growth and living standards across the UK by supporting businesses to export and expand through the Industrial Strategy. The news follows the recent publication of UKEF’s annual report for 2024/25. Last year, UKEF provided a record £14.5 billion in new financing, helping over 667 UK companies to export and grow, supporting up to 70,000 jobs.

This milestone highlights the enduring strength of UK rail engineering and manufacturing as the nation celebrates Railway 200, underlining Britain’s long-standing leadership in rail innovation.