GRAW wins major contract to deliver automated track inspections in Poland

Posted: 29 August 2025 | Ben Cornwell |

GRAW, part of the Goldschmidt Group, has secured a 244 million PLN contract with PKP PLK to deliver automated rail track inspection vehicles across Poland.

3D visualisation of one of the new inspection vehicles for PKP PLK with sensor and camera technology. Credit: Goldschmidt

P.U.T. GRAW Sp. z o.o., a specialist in track measurement systems and part of the Goldschmidt Group, has secured a landmark contract with Polish railway infrastructure manager PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe S.A. (PKP PLK) worth nearly 244 million PLN. The agreement will see GRAW deliver advanced, AI-enabled solutions for fully automated track inspections across Poland.

As part of PKP PLK’s “Automation of Track Inspection” (AOT) project, GRAW will supply inspection vehicles equipped with advanced sensor and camera technology. Fitted with specially developed software, these vehicles enable fully automated and highly precise monitoring of track conditions, replacing manual inspections with a safer, more efficient digital process.

“This contract marks another important milestone not only for GRAW but for the entire Goldschmidt Group. It confirms that our customers value our proven expertise in Inspection Solutions,” said Dr.-Ing. Georg Friberg, CEO of the Goldschmidt Group.

“The digitisation and automation of track inspection are key to improving safety and efficiency in rail transport. We are proud to contribute our technology and expertise to this forward-looking project of our customer.”

Leveraging AI and data

The inspection vehicles will capture detailed data on track and rail geometry, turnout geometry, ballast bed condition, rail temperature and include an extensive video inspection system. Leveraging integrated AI software, the system will continuously expand its knowledge base, with each inspection enhancing accuracy and efficiency.

Marcin Kowalski, Managing Director of GRAW in Poland, said: “This collaboration with PKP PLK reinforces our leading position in track inspection. Our technologies developed in Gliwice enable the transition from manual inspections to a process that combines state-of-the-art measurement technology with AI-supported data analysis.”

In the initial pilot phase, scheduled for completion by the end of 2028, one inspection vehicle, two local servers, and seven workstations will be delivered and tested.

Over the full eight-year programme, the fleet could grow to nine automated track inspection vehicles across different regions of Poland, supported by 23 servers and 60 workstations for data analysis. The contract also includes five years of maintenance, support and comprehensive service and training.