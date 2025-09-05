From training to employment more West Midlanders secure jobs on HS2 railway project

0 SHARES

Posted: 5 September 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Over 12,500 people in the West Midlands are now employed on HS2, with apprenticeships and training programmes helping local residents launch new careers.

Credit: Hs2

Over 12,500 people in the West Midlands are now employed on HS2, Britain’s largest infrastructure programme, thanks to a range of training and employment initiatives. These programmes are helping young people and the unemployed to launch careers on the new railway.

In the past three months, 69 people started new roles with HS2’s Midlands-based construction partner, Balfour Beatty VINCI (BBV). More are expected to join as candidates complete employment-ready training programmes. In total, 12,535 local residents now work on HS2, representing over a third of the project’s 34,000-strong workforce. This includes 740 apprentices and 1,936 people who have progressed into jobs after a period of unemployment.

Julie Venn-Morton, HS2 Ltd’s Senior Skills and Inclusion Manager for the West Midlands, said: “HS2’s training programmes are helping people of all ages to access employment. Whether stepping out into the world of work for the very first time, or opting to retrain, HS2 is getting people into jobs and boosting their long-term career prospects.”

BBV works closely with nine further education providers across Warwickshire and the West Midlands to support learners in developing practical and theoretical skills for work on HS2. Their efforts were recently recognised by Skills West Midlands and Warwickshire for their positive impact across the region.

Since construction began, over 40 fast-track training into employment programmes have been delivered, enabling successful candidates to transition into office and site-based roles in as little as three weeks. Shilpi Akbar, Head of Stakeholder and Communities at BBV, said: “HS2 is already proving to be a game changer for communities across the West Midlands, with over 12,500 people now working on the project. We’re proud of the key role we’re playing, through our training programmes and partnerships with local colleges, creating an enduring legacy that will be felt for generations.”

BBV’s four-year partnership with Birmingham Metropolitan College has already led to 25 candidates securing paid work trials, with 16 progressing to full-time employment. A new three-week business communication course completed this summer resulted in five additional job offers.

Over the next ten years, the West Midlands is expected to benefit from a £10 billion boost from HS2 construction. The project will improve connections between London and the West Midlands, with trains continuing further north on existing lines, providing faster, more reliable journeys and freeing up space on the West Coast Main Line for additional local services.

HS2 Ltd’s CEO, Mark Wild, is currently reviewing the project to ensure it is delivered at the lowest reasonable cost. Updated cost and schedule ranges will be shared with the government later this year.

For more information on careers and opportunities, visit hs2.org.uk/careers.