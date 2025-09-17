Alstom opens 100 new rail jobs in Italy as Sesto San Giovanni site celebrates 70 years

Alstom announces 100 new positions across Italy at its historic Sesto San Giovanni site, supporting growth in railway maintenance, innovation, and sustainable mobility.

Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, today celebrates the 70th anniversary of its historic Sesto San Giovanni site, a Group centre of excellence for the production, repair, overhaul and maintenance of railway subsystems and components for national and international markets. On this occasion, the company announced a major hiring campaign, with 100 new jobs to be opened across Italy by March 2026.

Details on rail jobs

The roles will target technically specialised profiles in railway maintenance, with skills in electrical and electromechanical fields, as well as graduates in mechanical, electronic, and management engineering, preferably with expertise in industrial automation or railway vehicle technologies. The new positions coincide with confirmed investments of 25 million euros over four years in Alstom’s Services business in Italy. These investments aim to strengthen industrial activities, expand production capacity and local presence, and accelerate process digitalisation through continuous research and innovation.

“Celebrating the 70th anniversary of our Sesto San Giovanni site means paying tribute to an industrial history made of innovation, expertise and passion for mobility,” said Michele Viale, Managing Director of Alstom Italy. “This site represents the perfect balance between manufacturing tradition and technological transformation, contributing to the development of a resilient and sustainable railway industry serving both Italy and Europe.”

The anniversary event included the inauguration of the exhibition 70 Years of Traction Towards the Future. From Mechanical Innovation to Smart Mobility, marking the launch of a permanent museum project. The exhibition retraces the industrial evolution of the site since 1955, when Engineer Parizzi founded the historic Elettromeccanica Parizzi Spa. Through photographs, objects, and historic components, it highlights the plant’s strategic role in developing advanced mobility solutions in Italy and worldwide. By 2026, the permanent museum will offer visitors, particularly younger generations, insight into industrial history, technological innovation, and career opportunities in the rail sector.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Roberto Di Stefano, Mayor of Sesto San Giovanni, Claudia Terzi, Regional Councillor for Infrastructure of Lombardy, Franco Lucente, Regional Councillor for Transport of Lombardy, Alvise Biffi, President of Assolombarda, and Simone Bettini, President of Federmeccanica, alongside Alstom management and employees.

The Sesto San Giovanni site, acquired by Alstom in 2000, serves as a centre of excellence for the production, maintenance, overhaul, and repair of railway subsystems and components for high-speed trains, regional trains, trams, and metro systems. With more than 300 employees and international synergies, the site produces over 1,500 components, including traction converters, driving desks, and other subsystems, alongside more than 12,000 spare parts and repairs annually. It operates as part of the Product Line Services in Milan, Lombardy, and across Italy through several dedicated maintenance depots.

Innovation is at the heart of the site, which hosts a 3D Printing Laboratory dedicated to the production of spare parts for main railway operators. The laboratory features advanced polymer printing technologies and reverse engineering tools. Additionally, the site is equipped with a Control Room that monitors fleet availability and reliability in commercial service. In 2025, the site received the Assolombarda Award in the Digitalisation category for outstanding performance and adoption of advanced digital solutions.

Alstom’s Services division employs over 1,180 professionals across Sesto San Giovanni, Nola, Savigliano, Vado Ligure, Rome, Bologna, Florence, and more than 40 depots nationwide. The division provides tailored solutions for maintenance, modernisation, and lifecycle management of rolling stock and infrastructure, ensuring long-term efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

Alstom has a longstanding presence in Lombardy, with two sites in Sesto San Giovanni and Valmadrera, and participates in strategic projects such as the production of Coradia Stream H™ hydrogen trains, which operate with zero direct CO₂ emissions on the Brescia–Iseo–Edolo line, and the construction of the new T2 tram line in Brescia. In Lombardy, over 100 Alstom-built trains from the Coradi regional family are in operation, with maintenance performed at dedicated depots.

The anniversary also celebrated the talent and contributions of employees whose work has defined the company’s growth and innovation. The “Guardians and Custodians of Memory” were recognised for their service, passing the baton to younger generations to continue advancing mobility solutions. The Alstom Excellence Awards were presented to individuals and projects demonstrating outstanding achievement, including a programme supporting the integration of neurodivergent employees, reflecting the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusive communities.

The announcement of 100 new positions highlights Alstom’s commitment to creating career opportunities in Italy’s railway sector, supporting both local employment and the continued growth of a sustainable and innovative railway industry.