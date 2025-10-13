Inspiration exhibition train begins Scottish tour to celebrate 200 years of the railway

Posted: 13 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

The Inspiration exhibition train has arrived in Glasgow, launching Scotland’s leg of the Railway 200 celebrations with interactive carriages exploring history and innovation.

Credit: Network Rail

A special exhibition train celebrating 200 years of the railway arrived at Glasgow Central Station on Saturday 11 October, marking the start of its Scottish tour.

Named Inspiration, the train features four themed carriages that take visitors on a journey through rail history, innovation and local stories. The carriages include Railway Firsts, paying tribute to landmark moments in rail history; Wonderlab on Wheels, an interactive space for hands-on engineering exploration; Your Railway Future, showcasing diverse careers in rail; and Partnership Zone, highlighting key milestones for Scotland’s railway.

The Inspiration train is part of the national Railway 200 programme, inspired by the opening of the Stockton and Darlington Railway in 1825. The programme celebrates two centuries of rail’s impact on Britain through a series of events held across the country throughout the year.

During October, Inspiration will visit five locations across Scotland: Glasgow Central Station (11–12 October), Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway (13–14 October), Strathspey Railway (16–17 October), Aberdeen Station (19–20 October), and Edinburgh Waverley Station (22–23 October).

Liam Sumpter, managing director of Network Rail Scotland, said:

“Rail has played a defining role in Scotland’s story over the past 200 years. It powered the industrial revolution, supported the country through wartime, and helped shape the towns, cities and industries we know today. “The arrival of the Inspiration train is a moment to reflect on that legacy, as well as recognise the railway’s continued contribution. It showcases how rail connects people and places, supports jobs and communities, and evolves to remain a vital part of everyday life. “The exhibition train is a great chance to see just how far the railway’s come and to get excited about where it’s headed next. I’d encourage everyone to visit when it stops near you.”

For more information on Railway 200 and how to get involved, visit www.railway200.co.uk.