PBH Rail Group’s Civils division celebrates first year with strong growth and impressive turnover

0 SHARES

Posted: 15 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

PBH Rail Group’s Civils Division marks its first anniversary, achieving a £500,000 turnover and completing 36 diverse rail and infrastructure projects across the UK.

Credit: PBH Rail

PBH Rail Group is celebrating a year of growth as its Civils Division marks its first anniversary, achieving a turnover of almost £500,000 in its first year of operation. The new division has quickly become a key contributor to PBH Rail’s expanding portfolio, significantly increasing the group’s overall annual turnover.

The Civils Division was launched following the appointment of Gary Robson as Managing Director for Civils. Within a year, it has grown into a six-strong team, completing 36 projects of varying sizes and securing a strong pipeline of work for a diverse range of rail and infrastructure clients.

Operating alongside PBH Rail’s existing Survey, Overhead Line (OLE), Systems Engineering (Track), and Permanent Way teams, the Civils Consultancy was initially established to meet internal design demand before developing into an independent business stream supporting new and existing clients.

Reflecting on the milestone, Gary Robson said: “Reflecting on the past year, and how far the Civils division has come is incredible. A team that started out with just me has grown into a team of six, including a Technical Director and a Principal Geotechnical Engineer with a broad range of skills and experience between us. Over the past year, the team has delivered a broad spectrum of projects from small temporary works commissions, feasibility studies at rail depots, drainage schemes and currently a complex platform remediation project at Limehouse Station in London. Looking ahead, we are committed to growing the Civils Division organically over the next five years and continuing to deliver excellence while fostering a sustainable, people-focused approach to expansion.”

Mark Bonner, Managing Director at PBH Rail, added: “We are incredibly proud of what the Civils Division has achieved in just 12 months. To be contributing to nationally significant projects so early in its journey speaks volumes about the talent and determination of the team here at PBH. We’re excited to continue building on this success.”

Founded in 2003, PBH Rail Group works exclusively on rail projects across the UK and internationally. Headquartered in York, the company employs 96 staff across five divisions: Permanent Way, Systems Engineering, OLE, Survey, and Civils.