DB ESG opens Rail Technology Hub to drive UK rail innovation

DB ESG has opened a new Rail Technology Hub in Derby to accelerate engineering innovation, sustainability and collaboration across the UK rail sector.

DB ESG has opened a major new Rail Technology Hub in Derby to drive innovation, engineering excellence and collaboration across the UK rail sector.

The 18,000 sq. ft. facility, located on the RTC Business Park near DB ESG’s existing offices, represents a significant investment and a strategic expansion for the rolling stock engineering specialist.

“The Rail Technology Hub represents our commitment to staying at the forefront of rail innovation,” said Nick Goodhand, Managing Director, DB ESG. “It’s a strategic expansion that enables us to better serve our customers, collaborate with industry partners, and develop technologies that will shape the future of rail.”

New facilities and areas of innovation

The new site includes a state-of-the-art Digital Engineering Laboratory, dedicated engineering spaces, and a large workshop with mainline access and two roads with inspection pits. It has been designed to support DB ESG’s expanding specialist teams and growing customer demand.

DB ESG’s Digital Engineering team, which began exploring 3D scanning and printing in 2018, has already produced thousands of components to combat obsolescence for a wide range of rail stakeholders. The new facility will allow the laboratory to expand with additional 3D printers and workspace.

The Project Services team will benefit from the larger workshop to deliver spares holding, modification equipment, turnkey installations and repairs.

Meanwhile, the Future Technologies team will use the hub to develop sustainable solutions, including hydrogen linked with carbon capture devices for internal combustion engines, and advanced data systems for predictive maintenance and operational efficiency.

Battery technology will also be a focus, with DB ESG working in partnership with Turntide Technologies to build, test and refine battery boxes for UK rolling stock.

Crucially, the hub will also provide space for close collaboration with industry partners, enabling joint projects and cross-sector innovation.

By consolidating its expanding engineering capability under one roof, DB ESG aims to strengthen its role in supporting the rail industry’s transition to a more sustainable and technology-driven future.