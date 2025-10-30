Network Rail shares shocking level crossing footage to warn of dangers and prevent teenage accidents

Posted: 30 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

CCTV shows a teenager dangerously close to tracks at Norfolk level crossing. Network Rail urges vigilance, responsible behaviour, and adherence to safety rules.

Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail has released alarming CCTV footage showing a teenager risking their life by standing dangerously close to the tracks at a level crossing north of Diss station in Norfolk. The incident, recorded earlier this month, shows the young person ignoring red warning lights and clear safety signage before stepping back from the line only moments before a train passed at up to 100 mph.

The organisation said it shared the footage to raise awareness of the potentially fatal consequences of unsafe behaviour at level crossings, particularly during the half term holidays. In the past 12 months, there have been eight accidental fatalities at level crossings across Britain, including one in the Anglia region, along with 51 near misses on Anglia crossings alone.

Shenel Bullock, Network Rail Anglia’s health and safety manager, said:

“The young person in the CCTV video came to no harm thankfully, and we wanted to share the footage to highlight just one example of the incredibly dangerous behaviour that we see all too often on level crossings. “Whether it’s taking selfies, filming dances or playing games, the risk of death or life-changing injury is simply too high. Please don’t take the chance, even if it seems like you’re in control, because one tiny misjudgement or slip could easily lead to tragic consequences. “Other times, people can simply be distracted when approaching a level crossing, looking at their screen or wearing headphones, but this equally could be a fatal mistake. I urge everyone to pay full attention as they approach crossings, read instructions carefully and always respect locked gates, barriers, lights and alarms.”

Matthew Wakefield, Greater Anglia’s safety, security and sustainability director, added: “Safety is our priority on the railway. Stepping onto the tracks could result in life-changing injuries or death. Please follow the rules, cross with care, and never take any risks.”