Doncaster unveils The Gresley Institute to train next generation of rail industry professionals

Posted: 3 November 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Network Rail has reopened Doncaster’s railway training centre as The Gresley Institute, providing state-of-the-art facilities and STEM-focused learning for future rail industry professionals.

Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail has announced that Doncaster’s new railway training centre will be named The Gresley Institute, following a public vote in partnership with City of Doncaster Council that attracted over 3,500 responses.

The three-storey building on Carolina Way near Lakeside, formerly home to the National College for High Speed Rail, has been transformed into a modern facility for operational training, education and development. The first training delegates began their courses on 6 October, and the centre will eventually train up to 1,000 rail industry colleagues each year.

The Gresley Institute features 21 classrooms across two floors, equipped with signalling simulators including traditional lever-pull models and modern systems with visual display units. With strong links to existing educational provision and a focus on STEM learning, the centre will support training for Network Rail and the wider rail industry.

The name honours Sir Nigel Gresley, the visionary chief mechanical engineer behind the Mallard and Flying Scotsman locomotives at Doncaster Works, who revolutionised steam locomotive design. It received 57 per cent of the public vote in the naming campaign.

Sarah Newman, Network Rail business change manager, said, “We’re thrilled to see the transformation of the Doncaster site now complete, and just as excited that the public has chosen a name that reflects the city’s proud railway legacy. It has been wonderful to have thousands of people taking part in the vote. The Gresley Institute will become a cornerstone for training the next generation of rail industry professionals, and we’re proud to have worked with City of Doncaster Council and the wider rail industry to bring it back into use.”

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, added, “It is truly fantastic to see this site that was established to support training in the rail industry continuing in that dedicated purpose. Doncaster has a long and noble history of rail and an even brighter one with this facility and the range of expertise in rail companies that call Doncaster home. Doncaster is the newest city in the north of England and has so many opportunities being developed to boost our economy, grow our industry specialisms and create jobs, training and ambition.”

Philip Benham, chairman of the Gresley Society Trust, said, “We are delighted to see such a clear result from the naming campaign in favour of The Gresley Institute. Sir Nigel Gresley lived in Doncaster for many years, and his greatest engineering achievements were created here, including in his streamlined trains of the 1930s, Britain’s first high-speed trains. Development and innovation were at the heart of Sir Nigel’s designs, so it is entirely appropriate that his name should be associated with the Institute where the rail industry’s future professionals will learn their skills. Next year will see the 150th anniversary of Sir Nigel Gresley’s birth, so this naming is especially timely.”

The winning name was revealed at a ceremony with rail industry and South Yorkshire dignitaries on 31 October. Full results showed The Gresley Institute winning 57 per cent of the vote, ahead of Flying Scotsman House with 24 per cent, Duddington & Bray House with 12 per cent, and The Corridor with 7 per cent.