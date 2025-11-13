Rail Baltica explores dual‑use infrastructure to strengthen Europe’s defence and civilian transport capabilities

0 SHARES

Posted: 13 November 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Rail Baltica joined a high-level EU round table to discuss how cross-border rail projects can enhance defence logistics, resilience, and connectivity across Europe.

Credit: Rail Baltica

Rail Baltica participated in a high-level round table hosted by the IE Center for Transport Economics & Infrastructure Management on 11 November, titled “The Role of Railways in a New European Defence Policy.” The event brought together representatives from European organisations, defence ministries, and the transportation industry to discuss how railways can support Europe’s security and defence objectives.

Lieutenant General Luis Lanchares of NATO, Herald Ruijters, Deputy Director General for Defence, Industry, and Space at the European Commission, and Julio Gómez-Pomar, President of the IE Center for Transport Economics & Infrastructure Management, were among the speakers.

Marius Narmontas, Chief Operations Officer and Management Board Member of RB Rail AS, represented Rail Baltica in the panel discussion on “Railways and Transportation for Defence.” He highlighted how the project’s architecture allows for dual-use infrastructure that supports both military and civilian logistics demands.

Colonel José A. Chamorro of the Spanish Army’s Engineer Specialties Regiment, Enno Wiebe, Director General of UNIFE, and María Corral Escribano from the Spanish Ministry of Transport also took part in the discussion.

The conversation emphasised the growing importance of coordinating defence and transportation planning in Europe and illustrated the role cross-border rail initiatives such as Rail Baltica play in enhancing resilience, connectivity, and operational efficiency across the European Union.