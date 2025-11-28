Hitachi Rail showcases digital signalling and high‑speed rail innovations at AusRAIL PLUS 2025 in Australia

Posted: 28 November 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

At AusRAIL PLUS 2025, Hitachi Rail highlighted its leadership in sustainable, digital rail solutions, ETCS deployment, high‑speed trains, and predictive maintenance technologies across Australia.

At AusRAIL PLUS 2025, Hitachi Rail reaffirmed its long‑term commitment to transforming mobility in Australia and its leadership in sustainable, digital rail solutions. Hitachi Rail now supports operations from more than 650 staff across Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, aiding the shift to a new generation of digital rail infrastructure. The company is deploying ETCS Level 2 signalling as part of the Cross River Rail programme and other major projects in Queensland. Its pioneering train‑control innovations are also reshaping heavy‑haul freight operations in Western Australia, with multiple “world firsts” delivered together with Rio Tinto and Roy Hill.

In his opening keynote, Giuseppe Marino, Global CEO of Hitachi Rail, outlined a bold vision for Australia: a rapid shift toward a digital, sustainable and resilient rail network supporting long‑term economic, social and environmental goals. “Globally, railways are powering the transition to more sustainable and connected societies. Australia is combining its strong vision and capabilities to work toward a smarter, more efficient and modern network to the benefit of the country,” said Marino.

Australia’s commitment to digital signalling and ETCS is a critical step toward a globally leading network. Digital platforms such as Hitachi Rail’s AI‑powered HMAX are expected to help operators unlock value from data through predictive maintenance, real‑time diagnostics and autonomous decision‑making. At AusRAIL PLUS, Hitachi Rail also showcased its high‑speed rail expertise, from Japan’s iconic Shinkansen to Italy’s ETR1000, presenting them in Melbourne as a “platform for sustainable growth,” designed for interoperability, energy efficiency and a superior passenger experience.