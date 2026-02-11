Safety Shield Global secures strategic investment from H2 Equity Partners

Posted: 11 February 2026 | Global Railway Review |

Safety Shield Global has secured strategic investment from H2 Equity Partners to accelerate international expansion and advance its edge AI-powered safety systems for rail, infrastructure and energy sectors.

Safety Shield Global CEO Jonathan Guest. Credit: Safety Shield Global

Safety Shield Global, a specialist in edge AI safety solutions for industrial environments, has secured a strategic investment from H2 Equity Partners. The deal is designed to accelerate the company’s international expansion and the development of its intelligent safety systems.

Safety Shield Global provides AI-powered platforms that integrate with existing hardware to offer real-time risk detection and predictive analytics. These systems are currently deployed across several safety-critical sectors, including rail, infrastructure and energy.

Following the investment, the current management team will remain in place to execute a growth strategy focused on deeper customer partnerships and further investment in data-sharing and AI technologies.

“This investment from H2 Equity Partners is a strong endorsement of both our technology and our vision,” commented Jonathan Guest, CEO of Safety Shield Global. “Safety Shield was built to solve real, on-the-ground safety challenges using AI that works in the real world. With H2’s support, we are excited to scale faster.”

Paul Westmacott, CFO of Safety Shield Global, added that the partnership strengthens the company’s platform for long-term growth, allowing for an expanded commercial footprint.

The move aligns with broader industry trends toward cyber-security and automated operations, themes which Global Railway Review will explore further in our upcoming December report on secure and automated operations.

For more information, visit www.safetyshieldglobal.com.