Space-enabled rail partners advance interoperability safety and digital transformation

Posted: 20 February 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

EU rail and space agencies expand cooperation to embed satellite communications and positioning into future ERTMS and FRMCS systems.

The European rail sector is accelerating adoption of the EU Space Programme to strengthen interoperability, safety and digital transformation across the network.

Satellite-based localisation powered by Galileo and EGNOS is already deployed in rail applications including asset management, wagon telematics and signalling. Copernicus earth observation data is also supporting predictive maintenance by monitoring railway infrastructure and surrounding environments. These capabilities are now being integrated more systematically through collaboration between Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking, European Union Agency for the Space Programme and European Union Agency for Railways.

Under the research and innovation framework of Europe’s Rail, partners are enhancing command and control capabilities while ensuring harmonised future operations. A flagship outcome of this cooperation is EGNOS4Rail, developed jointly by Europe’s Rail, EUSPA, European Space Agency and ERA, demonstrating how satellite positioning can safely support train localisation in Europe.

At the same time, the next generation telecommunications layer of the European Rail Traffic Management System is being validated. The Future Railway Mobile Communication System is being developed in cooperation with International Union of Railways and ERA, under the supervision of the European Commission. FRMCS is intended to replace GSM-R and provide the secure, high-capacity data backbone required for ETCS and voice communications.

Strengthening satellite communications in rail

Building on EGNOS4Rail, Europe’s Rail, ERA, EUSPA and the European Commission are establishing an expert group to assess the use of EU satellite-based communications in railway signalling and safety-critical telecommunications. The group will analyse use cases, define system requirements and examine how space-based connectivity can support both high-density corridors and regional lines.

This initiative aligns with broader EU plans to create an Infrastructure for Resilient Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite, designed to enhance security, resilience and high-speed connectivity beyond terrestrial coverage. For rail, this could introduce redundancy within FRMCS and provide cost-effective ERTMS deployment options on lower-traffic routes.

Giorgio Travaini, Executive Director of Europe’s Rail, said: “This expert group is the needed first step towards a future exploitation of secure space-based European solutions for both safety-critical and non-safety-related railway telecommunication.”

Oana Gherghinescu, Executive Director of ERA, noted that SATCOM combined with ERTMS offers an opportunity to boost resilience and provide secure, redundant communication channels for ETCS and voice systems. Rodrigo da Costa, Executive Director of EUSPA, added that integrating Galileo, EGNOS and Copernicus into rail operations is improving accuracy, resilience and safety while reinforcing Europe’s strategic autonomy.

