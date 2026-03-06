West London Overground orbital rail project advances with £6.65m development funding

Posted: 6 March 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

TfL and west London partners commit £6.65 million to progress design, consultation and modelling for the proposed West London Orbital Overground rail line.

Credit: Transport for London (TfL)

Transport for London, four west London boroughs and the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation have agreed to commit up to £6.65 million to progress the next phase of development for the proposed West London Orbital railway.

The funding will support detailed design, operational modelling and public consultation ahead of a decision expected in 2027 on whether to seek statutory powers for the project. The proposed railway would create a new orbital passenger route linking Hendon and Hounslow using existing freight lines, significantly improving cross London connectivity and expanding the London Overground network.

I look forward to seeing the homes, jobs and opportunities unlocked by this innovative rail project as we continue building a better, greener, more prosperous London for everyone.”

The scheme would run up to six trains per hour and provide new links between key growth areas including Brent Cross, Neasden, Harlesden, Old Oak Common, Acton, Brentford and Hounslow. In doing so, it would connect communities across west and northwest London to major interchange hubs such as the London Underground, the Elizabeth line, National Rail services and future connections with High Speed Two.

Unlocking Overground’s potential

The proposed route would support the development of more than 25,000 new homes and 11,500 new jobs while generating around £300 million in economic benefits within its first decade of operation. By strengthening orbital rail connections, the project aims to improve access to employment centres and town centres across west London while encouraging a shift from car travel to public transport.

Transport planners estimate the new line could remove around 650,000 car trips per year by offering more direct rail connections between communities that are currently poorly served by public transport links.

The development would also support regeneration in major areas including Brent Cross, Neasden and the Great West Road corridor. Improved connectivity with the future Old Oak Common superhub will provide faster journeys and better integration with long distance rail services.

Four new stations are currently proposed at Old Oak Common Lane, Neasden, Harlesden and Lionel Road. In other locations, the line would serve existing stations with upgrades and accessibility improvements. The project would create ten new interchanges with rail and underground services, significantly enhancing network integration.

The £6.65 million funding package is being shared between Transport for London, the London boroughs of Barnet, Brent, Ealing and Hounslow, and the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation. TfL’s share will be funded across the 2025 to 2028 financial years, including £400,000 from the Mayor of London’s 2026 to 2027 budget.

The funding will enable further development work including finalising station designs, planning junction and signalling layouts, assessing environmental impacts and refining demand forecasts. It will also support preparation of a public consultation planned for summer 2026.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the scheme would deliver a major missing link in the capital’s transport network and help unlock economic growth across west and northwest London.

Alex Williams, Chief Customer and Strategy Officer at Transport for London (TfL), added that the project has the potential to transform how people travel across the area by providing faster and more reliable orbital connections between key communities and employment hubs.