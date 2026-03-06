Canadian National Railway unveils America250 locomotives celebrating US independence across freight network

Posted: 6 March 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Canadian National Railway launches commemorative locomotives honouring the United States’ 250th anniversary, highlighting rail’s historic role in powering American industry and innovation.

Locomotive 1776 – “Screaming Eagle”. Credit: CN

Canadian National Railway (CN) has launched its America250 celebrations with the unveiling of two commemorative locomotives marking the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States’ independence.

These locomotives are rolling tributes to the resilience, ingenuity and pursuit of liberty that define the American experience.”

The locomotives will operate across CN’s US network throughout 2026, travelling routes that stretch from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest and into the Great Lakes region. As they move freight across the network, the locomotives will also serve as travelling tributes to the anniversary, bringing the America250 message to communities along the railway.

Celebrating independence and innovation

The two locomotives symbolise the dual themes of independence and innovation that underpin the United States’ history. One locomotive, numbered 1776, features a “Screaming Eagle” design highlighting the bald eagle, a longstanding national symbol associated with freedom, strength and sovereignty.

The second locomotive, numbered 2026, draws inspiration from the iconic design of Air Force One. Its styling reflects the role of engineering, technology and transport innovation in shaping economic growth and national development.

CN has maintained a significant presence in the United States for decades and plays an important role in the country’s supply chains. The company supports more than 25,000 jobs across its US operations and contributes approximately $4.1 billion to US gross domestic product while generating around $1.7 billion in tax revenues.

Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian National Railway, said the milestone provides an opportunity to recognise the ideals that shaped the United States while highlighting the role of rail transport in supporting economic progress.

Patrick Whitehead, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at CN, added that railways have played a central role in the country’s growth since its earliest days and continue to connect industries, communities and markets across the nation.