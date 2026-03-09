Amtrak launches $50m community investment programme for Baltimore tunnel project

0 SHARES

Posted: 9 March 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Funding programme will support community development, workforce training and local projects alongside construction of the new Frederick Douglass Tunnel in Baltimore.

Amtrak will begin accepting grant applications on 23 March as part of a $50 million community investment programme linked to construction of the new Frederick Douglass Tunnel alignment in Baltimore.

The Community Investment Program is part of Amtrak’s commitment to mitigating construction impacts in the community.”

The Community Investment Program forms part of the wider B&P Tunnel Replacement Program, which will deliver a modern rail alignment and tunnel to replace the existing B&P Tunnel that has been in operation for more than 150 years.

Supporting communities during construction

The grant programme will fund projects located within a quarter mile of the construction corridor, while transportation improvement projects may be considered within half a mile of the alignment. Eligible organisations including not for profit groups and local government entities will be invited to apply through the Amtrak Grants Portal once the Notice of Funding Opportunity is published.

Funding will support projects across six categories including community development, parks and recreation, open space, transportation improvements, workforce development and historic preservation.

David Fink, Administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration, said the tunnel replacement project is a critical element of efforts to maintain and improve infrastructure across the Northeast Corridor.

Amtrak Assistant Vice President Luigi Rosa added that the Community Investment Program reflects the company’s commitment to supporting communities affected by major infrastructure works.

Alongside the grant programme, Amtrak will establish a $2.75 million historic preservation fund for projects within the Midtown Edmondson and Edmondson Avenue historic districts. An external organisation will be selected to administer the fund through a competitive process.

The company will also allocate $5 million to create a workforce hub designed to prepare Baltimore residents for construction careers related to the tunnel project and other regional infrastructure initiatives.