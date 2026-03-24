South Kensington Tube station upgrade advances with step free access and new Overground connections

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Posted: 24 March 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

TfL and partners progress major South Kensington redevelopment, delivering step free access, new platforms, homes and improved passenger experience at the historic station.

Transport for London is progressing plans to transform South Kensington Tube station, following its inclusion in the latest business plan, with a major redevelopment set to improve accessibility, capacity and passenger experience.

The project will be delivered in partnership with Native Land and Places for London, combining station upgrades with a wider transport oriented development around the site.

The scheme will introduce step free access to all platforms within the Grade II listed station, alongside a new eastbound platform for the Circle and District lines. A new accessible entrance on Thurloe Street will connect directly to the ticket hall, platforms and subway links to nearby museums, significantly improving access for passengers with reduced mobility.

Transforming a key London transport hub

South Kensington station serves tens of millions of passengers each year and provides access to one of London’s most important cultural districts. The redevelopment aims to modernise the station while preserving its historic features, including restoration of the existing shopping arcade and surrounding retail units.

The wider development will deliver around 50 new homes, including affordable housing, alongside new office space and retail units. A new four storey building, known as the Bullnose, will be constructed at the front of the station, providing food and beverage outlets at ground level with office space above.

The project has been designed by RSHP and received full planning permission in December 2023. Both the station upgrade and surrounding development will be coordinated under a single programme to minimise disruption to passengers and local residents.

Detailed design and procurement work is now underway, with enabling works for the surrounding development expected to begin later in 2026.

Bruno Carr, Head of Investment Planning at Transport for London (TfL), said the project represents a major step forward in delivering step free access and improving the station environment for millions of users.

Alasdair Nicholls, Chief Executive of Native Land, highlighted the wider benefits of the scheme, including improved public realm, new housing and enhanced connectivity to London’s cultural institutions.

The redevelopment will also support economic growth in the area, which already generates significant value through tourism, education and healthcare institutions.