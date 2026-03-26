Hitachi Rail to build vies fine dining train for Seibu Railway launch

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Posted: 26 March 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

New restaurant train will offer premium dining experience in Japan, combining advanced rolling stock design with hospitality and scenic travel from 2028.

Credit: Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail has announced it will manufacture rolling stock for the new Fine Dining Train “vies”, developed in collaboration with Seibu Railway. The train is scheduled to enter service in March 2028, with its name and logo design now confirmed.

The project aims to deliver a premium travel experience by combining high-quality dining with advanced train design. Building on the success of Seibu Railway’s existing restaurant train, “Fifty Two Seats of Happiness”, the new service will offer a more refined and exclusive environment for passengers.

Premium design inspired by Laview

The new train will be based on the Seibu Railway flagship limited express Laview, also manufactured by Hitachi Rail and introduced in 2019. Known for its large windows and open interiors, Laview provides panoramic views and a comfortable travel environment.

Hitachi Rail will apply its expertise in rolling stock engineering to create a seamless integration of dining and travel. This includes spacious interiors, design elements that complement surrounding landscapes and technologies that enhance comfort, safety and operational stability.

Beyond manufacturing, Hitachi will contribute system and control technologies to ensure smooth and reliable operation. The goal is to create a travel experience where dining, design and journey quality are closely connected.

The name “vies”, derived from the French word for life, reflects the concept of enriching passenger experiences through food, travel and shared moments. The plural form symbolises multiple lives coming together, while also subtly referencing Seibu when read in reverse.

The logo design incorporates flowing curves inspired by the train’s form and emphasises a relaxed and indulgent experience, prioritising comfort over speed.

Seibu Railway has previously collaborated with Hitachi Rail on its restaurant train concept. “Fifty Two Seats of Happiness”, launched in 2016, operates primarily on weekends between Ikebukuro, Seibu Shinjuku and Seibu Chichibu, offering full service dining in a setting inspired by local culture and landscapes.

The introduction of vies marks the next phase in this concept, combining proven rolling stock design with enhanced hospitality to attract both domestic and international passengers.