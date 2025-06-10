Natalie Fleet MP visits RIA member in Bolsover

0 SHARES

Posted: 10 June 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

On Friday 6 June, Natalie Fleet MP visited leading Road Rail Vehicles (RRV) supplier, SRS Rail System Ltd, in her Bolsover constituency.

The visit was part of the Railway Industry Association’s (RIA) Rail Fellowship Programme, an initiative which gives politicians a more detailed understanding of the work of companies across the UK rail supply chain.

Natalie toured the depot site and saw how RRVs work in practice including how the vehicles get on and off tracks and travel on rail as well as gaining insight into how this technology improves rail efficiency. The MP met with members of the SRS team and had the opportunity to test drive a vehicle on a designated test track. She also discussed the ongoing challenges faced by the plant supply chain with current work volumes.

Natalie Fleet MP said: “It was fantastic to visit SRS Rail System in Shirebrook and see first-hand the innovative technology and expertise that exists right here in the Bolsover constituency.

“The team’s commitment to developing efficient, safe, and reliable road-rail vehicles is not only vital for our transport infrastructure but also for supporting skilled jobs and local growth.

“We had a good discussion on the opportunities and challenges this sector is facing and I will be taking some of these messages to ministers to ensure that companies like SRS can continue to grow.”

Gethin Thomas, SRS Rail System said: “It was a pleasure to invite Natalie to SRS via the Railway Industry Association’s (RIA) Rail Fellowship Programme. The aim of the visit was to demonstrate SRS’s capability, skills and equipment, along with being a major employer in the area. It was also a perfect opportunity to highlight the current ongoing crisis faced across the plant supplier supply chain.”

Richard Carr, RIA Technical & Innovation Director and lead director for RIA’s Nations & Regions network, said: “Today’s visit to SRS Rail System highlighted the range of specialist skills and equipment being developed by companies across the railway industry. Rail suppliers make a huge contribution to economic growth and social value by investing in their communities and creating jobs across the UK.”