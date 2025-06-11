Rail leaders unite at safeguarding conference to tackle youth safety and violence against women

0 SHARES

Posted: 11 June 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Senior police, youth workers, and rail operators gathered to address safety issues, share best practice, and strengthen safeguarding across the network.

Credit: South Western Railway

Senior police, youth outreach leaders and frontline rail staff have come together at the National Safeguarding Conference 2025 to confront key safety challenges across Britain’s railways. Hosted on 29 May by publicly owned operators South Western Railway (SWR) and Southeastern Railway at the Birmingham Conference and Events Centre, the event aims to strengthen protection for passengers and staff, especially women, young people and those in crisis.

Under the theme ‘Safeguarding our Railway, Stronger Together’, the conference features experts addressing issues like youth vulnerability, violence against women and girls (VAWG), mental health, missing persons, and the growing role of technology in public safety. Opening remarks were delivered by Stuart Meek, Chief Operating Officer of SWR, and Steve White, Managing Director of Southeastern, with an address from Robin Gisby, Chief Executive of DfT Operator.

Notable speakers included:

Tina Wallace, Thames Valley Police – tackling sexual offenders

Paul Furnell, Mitie – addressing VAWG

Emma Kay, WalkSafe – improving personal safety through tech

James Houghton, British Transport Police – youth risk and County Lines

Rebecca Hayes and Roy Smith, Medway Youth Outreach – reducing antisocial behaviour

Southampton City Council – safeguarding and missing persons

TransPennine Express, The Hub in Hull – a model for community-based safeguarding

Representatives from the College of Policing, NPCC, and Greenscreen London – addressing body-worn video

“This isn’t the responsibility of just one person, one team, or one business,” said Meek. “By learning from each other, we’ll build on the progress we have made to ensure everyone feels safe on the railway.”

White added, “This conference is an opportunity to share knowledge, learn from each other and ensure we’re doing everything we can to protect passengers and colleagues.”

SWR and Southeastern are intensifying collaboration on safeguarding. SWR has received 100% Safeguarding on Rail Scheme accreditation from British Transport Police for two consecutive years. Their initiatives include 89 safeguarding champions, a Safety and Security app, safe spaces, and partnerships with groups like Missing People.

Southeastern, meanwhile, has developed a five-year Joint Safeguarding Strategy with BTP and Network Rail, created the UK’s first dedicated rail safeguarding team, and awarded 110 Life Saver Awards. Their upcoming campaign, ‘No Abuse. No Excuse’, reinforces a zero-tolerance approach to abuse on the network.