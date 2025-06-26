Rail industry celebrates diversity and teamwork at 2025 Big Rail Diversity Challenge in Newark

0 SHARES

Posted: 26 June 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Teams from across the UK rail sector united for a day of inclusive challenges, awards, and charitable fundraising.

Credit: RJ Photographics

On 25 June 2025, companies from across the UK rail industry gathered at Newark Showground for the annual Big Rail Diversity Challenge. Since its 2016 debut, the event has grown by 80 percent and become a staple in the rail calendar, showcasing the importance of diverse, collaborative teams. Organised by the charity Women in Rail, the event promotes inclusion through a range of mental, physical and skills-based team challenges.

Activities such as the Catwalk Challenge, Human Table Football, Shelter Building and Diversity Dance Off were designed to test communication, creativity and teamwork. Participants also tackled the Mighty Quiz and Toxic Jigsaw, ensuring every team member had an active role.

Kelly Warburton, Trustee of the Board of Women in Rail, said, “It was inspiring to be involved in this year’s Big Rail Diversity Challenge and to meet so many amazing individuals and teams working in rail today. We know that our industry is at its best when we collaborate and when we harness the extraordinary depth of ideas, creativity and knowledge that we have across the UK. Our 2025 event reminded us, once again, of that fact and why the work of Women in Rail in this area has been and remains so critical.”

Key industry organisations and charities participated. The Railway Benefit Fund’s ‘Bring on the Beans’ obstacle course returned, while Railway Children hosted the Shelter Building challenge, highlighting the realities faced by street-connected youth.

The day ended with awards celebrating creativity and teamwork. BTTC Infrastructure won ‘Best Team Name’ with ‘See it, Slay It, Sorted’. ‘Firsty Work’ from First Rail Consultancy claimed the Shelter Building Award, and ‘Defying Gravi-c2c’ from c2c won the Bring on the Beans Award. TXM Consult’s ‘Consult & Conquer’ earned the Collaborative Teamwork Award for standout performance in Walk the Plank and It’s a Knockout.

The top prize, ‘Team of the Year’, went to ‘The Slowcomotives’ from Cross Country Trains, scoring 240 out of 260 points. Kelly Warburton presented the winning trophy.

The event also featured a Charity Tuck Shop and Hamper Raffle to raise funds for Women in Rail. Official photos will soon be published on The Big Rail Diversity Challenge website.

Companies interested in participating in the 2026 event are encouraged to contact Nimble Media to secure a place.