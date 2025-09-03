Alstom-led consortium bids for Dublin MetroLink

Posted: 3 September 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

The consortium will design, build, finance and operate Dublin’s fully automated MetroLink, improving connectivity, reducing congestion and supporting sustainable transport across the Greater Dublin Area.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with FCC, John Laing, Meridiam and RATP, formally establishing a consortium to bid for the design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of Dublin’s MetroLink.

“Our consortium represents an ideal mix of technical expertise, operational know-how and financial strength, ensuring a world-class metro system that will benefit the Greater Dublin Area for generations to come,” said Piers Wood, Ireland Managing Director at Alstom.

MetroLink, with much of its 18.8km route running underground, is a landmark transport project for Ireland. The fully automated, driverless metro system will connect major transport hubs and key destinations across the Greater Dublin Area and provide a direct rail link between Dublin city centre and its airport for the first time. It is intended to improve connectivity, reduce congestion and enhance sustainability.

The consortium combines expertise in infrastructure development, automated metro operation and maintenance, financing and engineering, alongside partners with detailed knowledge of Dublin and its transport network. They will collaborate on preparing and submitting a proposal for MetroLink, moving through pre-qualification and bidding phases.

Alstom will contribute extensive experience in metro systems and railway technology. FCC, with a strong track record in large-scale infrastructure projects, will lead the civil engineering work. RATP Dev, a global leader in high-capacity urban rail, will provide operational and maintenance expertise. Meridiam and John Laing bring financial strength and long-term investment capabilities, with a focus on sustainable infrastructure projects.

“FCC has extensive international experience in the design, construction and financing of large-scale railway infrastructures in Doha, Riyadh, Madrid, Barcelona, Panama, Lisboa, Lima, Malaga and Toronto. We also have experience in major civil engineering and industrial projects in Dublin, including the M50 motorway, the N6 in Galway, the University of Grangegorman, hospital projects, Dublin Airport infrastructure expansion, and the North Runway extension at the same airport. We are very excited about the consortium and about participating in this key infrastructure project for the country,” said Ramón Gómez, Managing Director at FCC Concesiones.

“MetroLink is a nationally significant investment in Ireland’s future. Ensuring this vital project is delivered with long-term value for the public by partners with proven expertise is key to our consortium. John Laing is proud to join forces with our internationally renowned expert partners, combining financial strength with deep experience in delivering landmark metro and rail infrastructure around the globe,” said Andrew Truscott, Chief Executive Officer at John Laing.

“Meridiam’s focus is on developing transformative infrastructure projects that improve the quality of people’s lives, support communities and protect the planet. MetroLink is fully aligned with these goals through improving connectivity for Dublin’s residents and visitors alongside replacing millions of car journeys with a sustainable and accessible alternative. Meridiam is looking forward to sharing our global and local expertise in delivering successful urban mobility projects alongside our long-term partnership approach to help bring this project to fruition, as we have done through the major LRT systems we currently manage in Italy, the UK, Canada, and soon in the US,” said Romain Limouzin, Deputy COO Europe at Meridiam.

“RATP Dev is proud to join forces with world-class partners to bring our global expertise in automated metro systems and complex urban rail operations to the MetroLink project in Ireland. With over a century of experience and the proven expertise of RATP Group, we are currently engaged in five major greenfield automated metro projects in Paris, Sydney, Singapore, Riyadh and Doha. Our teams are recognised for successfully delivering complex metro projects such as the seamless launch of Riyadh’s first-ever metro lines and public transport network. We look forward to supporting Dublin’s ambition for a sustainable and future-ready mobility system,” said Kristin Thorslund, Senior Vice President for Nordics and Ireland at RATP Dev.