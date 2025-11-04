Alstom urges global leaders to make rail central to decarbonised transport at COP30 in Brazil

Posted: 4 November 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

At COP30 in Brazil, Alstom highlights rail as the most efficient, sustainable, and inclusive mode of transport, sponsoring the first-ever Transport Pavilion.

Belém, Brazil, host city for COP30

As the world gathers for COP30 in Brazil, Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, urged decision-makers to place rail at the centre of strategies to decarbonise transport. Rail represents the most efficient, inclusive, safe, and resilient mode of mass mobility, crucial for meeting growing urban population needs while reducing the sector’s carbon footprint.

“Decarbonising transport is one of the most powerful levers for addressing the climate emergency. Rail infrastructure investments are not just climate actions, they are social, economic, and environmental imperatives,” said Véronique Andriès, Vice President Sustainability & CSR, Alstom.

Alstom also highlighted its sponsorship of COP30’s first-ever Transport Pavilion, a milestone reflecting the increasing recognition of transport’s central role in achieving global climate goals. The event coincides with Alstom celebrating 70 years of presence in Brazil, marking decades of contribution to transformative urban mobility projects across cities and regions.

“At Alstom, we work hand in hand with our customers, partners, and policymakers to shape a mobility ecosystem that is clean, connected, and inclusive. COP30 offers an invaluable platform to accelerate collective action and unlock financing for greener, smarter transport solutions,” Andriès added.

Investment in rail to reduce emissions and support economic growth

Transport is a key thematic focus of the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference. Alstom, in partnership with SLOCAT, the Sustainable, Low Carbon Transport Partnership, will emphasise rail’s contribution to sustainable development, cleaner air, economic growth, and enhanced connectivity worldwide. With transport responsible for approximately 25 per cent of global CO₂ emissions, the company reaffirmed its dedication to Net Zero mobility and the vital role of public transport.

Confirmed events featuring Alstom at COP30 include:

Friday 14 November, 1:00 pm – “Shift Happens: Funding transport for a net zero future,” Transport Pavilion, with Véronique Andriès

Friday 14 November, 2:30 pm – “Rail and active travel: transport’s climate solution,” Transport Pavilion, with Véronique Andriès

Saturday 15 November, 11:30 am – “Developing rail transport as a solution to the climate crisis: Franco-Brazilian cooperation,” France Pavilion, with Véronique Andriès

Sustainable solutions for customers and passengers

Alstom develops innovative, eco-designed solutions with minimised carbon impact and continues to influence public policy on sustainable development. The company regularly publishes Impact Reports highlighting how rail mobility meets transportation needs and delivers environmental, social, and economic value. Since COP29, reports have been issued for France, Canada, and Spain, with editions for Brazil, South Africa, and Sweden forthcoming.

Key CSR and sustainability objectives since COP29

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Alstom has made significant progress in net zero mobility, resource preservation, and responsible value chains. Passenger transport energy use fell by 25.7 per cent per passenger-km compared with 2014, and Scope 1 and 2 emissions dropped by 40 per cent compared with 2021. The company achieved 100 per cent eco-design across new products and 25.8 per cent recycled materials in rolling stock, with a 2030 target of 40 per cent extended to infrastructure. Supply chain emissions intensity reduced by 18 per cent over the last year, and circularity and environmental performance across product lifecycles improved.

70 years of presence in Brazil

COP30 coincides with Alstom’s seven decades of operations in Brazil. The company supports urban mobility projects while promoting social progress, community engagement through the Alstom Foundation, and environmental preservation via recyclability and circularity practices. Employing around 1,500 people in Brazil, Alstom has delivered rail systems to major operators in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, Fortaleza, and Recife, and supplied trains and systems to countries across Latin America and globally, including South Africa, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Romania, and Taiwan.

Sponsoring the first-ever COP transport pavilion

COP30 features the inaugural Transport Pavilion, co-hosted by the Brazilian Ministries of Cities, Ports and Airports, and Transport, in partnership with Sistema Transporte and SLOCAT. The Pavilion highlights the importance of a just and sustainable climate transition for transport, providing a forum for governments, civil society, and private sector participants. Alstom sponsors the Pavilion and will host an event on rail and active mobility as critical components of transport decarbonisation on 15 November.

Alstom’s interventions at COP30 aim to reinforce rail as a backbone for sustainable, inclusive, and resilient transport systems worldwide, supporting global climate goals and accelerating the transition to Net Zero mobility.