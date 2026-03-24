Alstom to modernise Houston Airport Skyway with new APM trains and systems

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Posted: 24 March 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

€380 million contract will upgrade Houston’s Skyway system with new vehicles, signalling and long term maintenance to improve passenger flow and reliability.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom has been selected by George Bush Intercontinental Airport to modernise its Skyway automated people mover system and provide operations and maintenance services for 15 years.

The contract, valued at approximately €380 million, includes the delivery of 16 new Innovia APM R vehicles, upgraded automatic train control and communications systems, a new operations control centre and the replacement of station doors across all terminals.

The project supports the airport’s wider expansion programme, which is responding to growing passenger demand. The airport handled more than 48 million passengers last year, making reliable inter terminal transport increasingly important.

Enhancing airport connectivity and reliability

The upgraded Skyway system is designed to reduce service disruptions, improve passenger flow between terminals and enhance the overall travel experience. Digital monitoring and communication upgrades will support higher operational reliability, particularly during peak periods.

As part of the contract, Alstom will install its Urbalis automatic train control system to improve safety and capacity. Enhanced communications infrastructure will also be introduced to strengthen system performance.

A dedicated on site team of 48 personnel will support operations and maintenance throughout the contract period. Interim bus services will be provided when required to minimise disruption during upgrade works.

Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas, said modernising the Skyway system is essential to meeting the needs of one of the fastest growing airports in the United States.

Alstom has operated and maintained the Skyway system for more than 20 years, using its Innovia APM 100 vehicles. The new agreement builds on a long standing partnership between the company and the airport, reinforcing Alstom’s role in delivering airport mobility solutions.

The Innovia automated people mover platform is widely deployed across airports, providing driverless transport between terminals. Alstom has delivered more than 30 APM systems globally and supports operations at 15 airports in the United States.