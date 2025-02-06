New passenger assistance technology launched across Japan

A new web application Passenger Assistance is due to be launched in Japan in Spring 2025, by Transreport in partnership with Hankyu Corporation (Hankyu).

Passenger Assistance Web allows passengers to communicate their access needs ahead of their journeys. By creating a single profile, passengers can choose to store their access needs for future journeys. As the first railway operator in Japan to introduce this platform, Hankyu is working closely with Transreport to enhance accessibility and provide a more inclusive travel experience for all passengers.

Passenger Assistance Web also equips frontline railway staff to prepare in advance based on passenger requests, allowing for more efficient and timely responses. This platform will enhance accessibility across Japan’s public transportation network by improving the passenger experience and boosting operational efficiency for railway operators.

This innovation empowers disabled and older passengers, and people with a diverse range of access needs to experience safe, confident travel.

Passenger Assistance Web, an extension of the highly successful Passenger Assistance platform originally launched in the UK, marks its debut outside the UK. Passenger Assistance has already transformed the travel experience for over 1 million customers in the UK, where it was recognised as a finalist in the “Inclusivity” category of the 2023 Apple Design Awards.

Following this successful launch with Hankyu, Transreport plans to expand the platform to additional railway operators across Japan. Leveraging this milestone rollout, Transreport is creating a more inclusive and seamless travel experience for all.

Transreport initially partnered with Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc., and Hankyu Corporation in Spring 2023. The collaboration is enhancing accessible travel in Japan, a country renowned for its high standards of customer service and commitment to advancing barrier-free travel. Transreport’s multimodal platform streamlines the process for Hankyu staff to assign and fulfil travel assistance requests for Disabled and older passengers, and anyone with access needs; addressing a critical geographical demand for accessibility in the region.

To accelerate its expansion in Japan, Transreport established its Japanese subsidiary, Transreport Japan K.K., in autumn 2023, recruiting local talent in Japan to support Japanese railway companies on the ground. This move enables localised decision-making and service delivery while allowing the company to directly incorporate feedback from both transportation operators and passengers.

Natsuko Kikawa, Head of Japan at Transreport, commented “We are proud to be partnering with Hankyu, who are renowned for both their exceptional customer service and forward-thinking approach, consistently achieving the No.1 ranking in customer satisfaction for 16 years. Together, we have tailored Transreport’s solutions to meet the unique needs of the Japanese market. By creating strong feedback loops with both passengers and frontline staff, we are empowering Hankyu to deliver outstanding assistance service that makes rail travel more comfortable and efficient for everyone.”

The initial adoption of Transreport’s Passenger Assistance platform by Hankyu staff has been exceptional. Hankyu began trialling the Passenger Assistance staff platform in April 2024 and officially implemented it in August 2024; with the staff platform now live across all 87 Hankyu stations, handling an average of over 22,000 assistance per month. This initiative has significantly improved on-site operational efficiency while ensuring smoother and more effective support for passengers.

Democratising Transport through Co-Creation with End Users

In October 2024, Transreport launched Japan’s first Accessibility Panel, modelled after the company’s successful UK panel. This diverse panel, comprised of individuals with lived experience, plays a crucial role in product development by ensuring that end-user feedback is fully integrated into the solutions offered. Regular workshops and discussions are held to gather insights and ideas, which play a key role in refining services to better meet the needs of end-users. The Accessibility Panel underscores Transreport’s commitment to building user-centric, accessible solutions.

Through these commitments, Transreport continues to drive improvements in accessibility within Japan’s public transportation system, creating an environment where all individuals can travel safely and with confidence. “By co-creating with the communities we serve, we ensure that our technology not only meets but exceeds expectations” says Waleed Ahmed, COO of Transreport, “The upcoming Passenger Assistance Web app is another step toward our mission of democratising travel experiences worldwide, solving the critical global demand for assisted travel solutions, and creating equitable experiences for all.”