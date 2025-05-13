Drones used to catch rail trespassers as school holidays spark safety crackdown in North East

Posted: 13 May 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Drones and patrols helped prevent dangerous railway trespassing in the North East during the Easter break, with further action planned this summer.

Drones are being deployed to deter young people from trespassing on railway lines during school holidays, as part of a safety initiative in the North East. Northern, Network Rail, and British Transport Police (BTP) are working together to tackle incidents on the Durham Coast Line and Bishop Line, particularly in hotspots such as Billingham, Heighington, and Stockton.

The joint action followed a spike in trespassing and anti-social behaviour during the Easter holidays, prompting concern over the safety risks and service disruption. Railway staff patrolled in trains and cars, while drones with thermal imaging cameras were used to monitor the tracks.

One drone helped apprehend a young trespasser who had thrown stones at trains, and another spotted a train-spotter walking along the line to take photographs. In Seaton Carew, two teenagers lying on the level crossing fled after spotting a drone overhead.

Following the campaign’s success, the same approach is planned for the summer holidays. All three organisations also continue to visit local schools to raise awareness about the dangers of trespassing.

Jason Wade, regional director for Northern, said: “We are working hard with BTP and Network Rail to crack down on this extremely dangerous and illegal behaviour. Trespassing can have devastating consequences and it also causes severe disruption for our customers.”

Superintendent Dave Rams of BTP added: “Not only is trespass an extremely serious offence, it can also result in life-changing consequences or even death. We’re extremely fortunate to have access to extensive CCTV footage alongside groundbreaking drone capabilities.”

Jason Hamilton, route director for Network Rail’s North and East route, said: “Every incident risks lives – not just of those trespassing but also our railway staff and passengers. Using drone technology as part of our coordinated approach has proven highly effective.”

Network Rail reported over 19,300 trespass incidents in 2023/24 — about one every 30 minutes. Northern, the UK’s second-largest train operator, runs 2,500 daily services to over 500 stations across the North of England.