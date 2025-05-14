£1.7 million invested to improve access and safety at stations across UK rail network

Govia Thameslink Railway is delivering 51 projects to improve station accessibility, safety and facilities across its 236-station UK network.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has secured £1.739 million from the Department for Transport to fund a new wave of station improvements across its 236-station network – the UK’s largest. The investment follows a successful 2024/25 funding year, where numerous projects were delivered to enhance accessibility and safety for passengers across London and the south east.

The funds, allocated via the Minor Works Fund and Station Improvement Fund, will support 51 improvement projects aimed at making travel easier and more comfortable. Recent upgrades have already seen new information screens installed in Brighton and enhanced cycle parking at Huntingdon.

“These funds help us to deliver our goal of creating great journeys every day,” said Louis Rambaud, chief customer officer for GTR. “While we have major projects under way, including introducing digital signals and renovating our fleet of Electrostar trains, these smaller schemes also go a very long way for the passengers who use our stations every day. We take pride in the environments in and around our stations, and want them to be welcoming, safe and comfortable for all. I’d like to thank our passengers and station teams who tell us about the ways we can make each journey even just a little bit better than the last.”

This year’s plans include:

Network-wide:

Ten new 3D maps at key stations including Bedford, Stevenage, and Haywards Heath

Touch-screen information boards

CCTV upgrades at 20 Thameslink and Great Northern stations based on crime data

North of London:

Access to retail park at Luton Airport Parkway

Accessibility upgrades at Hitchin, Downham Market, and Royston

London:

Design for Changing Places facility at Peckham Rye

Relocation of ticket office at Elephant and Castle

South of London:

Toilet remodel planning at Brighton

Two heritage-style shelters at Lewes

Second gateline design at Worthing

Secure, key-fob bike parking at Chichester

Recently completed improvements include British Sign Language (BSL) departure boards at major stations and a successful pilot of 3D station maps – now being expanded further across the network.