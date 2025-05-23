Maritime transport expands rail freight services with new DP World London Gateway connections

Posted: 23 May 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Maritime Transport launches two new intermodal rail services to boost inland connectivity and support sustainable freight logistics from DP World London Gateway.

Credit: Maritime Transport

Maritime Transport, the UK’s leading provider of integrated road and rail freight logistics, has launched two new intermodal rail services connecting DP World London Gateway with its inland terminals at Hams Hall and iPort Doncaster. Operated in partnership with GB Railfreight, the services run Monday to Saturday and were introduced in response to growing volumes at London Gateway.

Details on Maritime Transport’s expansion

The port, a key hub in the Gemini Cooperation’s Asia–Europe network, is set to undergo a £1 billion expansion this month to boost capacity. The new rail routes reflect Maritime’s continued investment in rail infrastructure, improving inland connectivity and supporting a shift from road to rail on vital UK freight corridors.

John Bailey, Managing Director – Intermodal, Maritime Transport, said:

‘London Gateway is seeing strong growth in container volumes, supported by its role in the Gemini Cooperation’s Asia–Europe network and a major expansion project that will further strengthen its position as one of the UK’s leading deep-sea ports. As throughput increases, so too does the need for reliable inland connections…’

Maritime will soon add more services to enhance links between major ports and its network of nine strategic rail freight terminals. Planned routes include Felixstowe to Manchester, London Gateway to the East Midlands, and Southampton to SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton – the newest terminal fully integrated into the national rail network.

Julie Garn, Intermodal Director at GB Railfreight, added:

‘Rail plays a hugely important role in our national supply chains… These new services are a great example of what long-term collaboration can achieve, delivering practical, lower-carbon alternatives to road that benefit the wider supply chain.’