Ahead of the Nordic and B9 transport ministers’ meeting in Lithuania, Baltic transport ministers, Estonia’s Kuldar Leis, Latvia’s Atis Švinka, and Lithuania’s Eugenijus Sabutis, met in Vilnius on 27 May to reaffirm their commitment to the Rail Baltica project.

Shared commitment to timely completion and funding for Rail Baltica

In a joint statement, the ministers reiterated their aim to complete the first phase by 2030 and pledged to jointly seek further EU funding, stressing the project’s importance for military mobility and regional security.

“The implementation of the European-gauge Rail Baltica project is of particular importance for transport connectivity, economic development, and – most importantly – security in the Baltic region. That is why it is essential that we work together to ensure the project is completed by 2030,” said Lithuania’s Eugenijus Sabutis.

They emphasised the need for stable and sufficient EU co-financing within the next multiannual financial framework, highlighting that current annual funding calls lack the predictability required for long-term infrastructure planning. Sustainable funding and high co-financing rates, they said, are critical for timely delivery.

The ministers also highlighted Rail Baltica’s strategic role in European defence. “Given today’s security situation, it is clear that we need infrastructure that enables rapid and efficient military mobility. Rail Baltica will play a central role in ensuring the movement of allied forces and supplies across NATO’s eastern flank,” said Estonia’s Kuldar Leis.

Latvia’s Atis Švinka noted, “Latvia is making significant national investments in security, with nearly 2 billion euros already committed and a trajectory toward 5 percent of GDP. At a time when our region faces growing geopolitical risks, Rail Baltica must be treated as part of Europe’s strategic backbone.”

The ministers called on the European Commission and member states to explore more effective mechanisms for supporting dual-use infrastructure projects.