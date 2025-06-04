GHD joins Costain-led team to advise on key rail upgrades across western and Wales regions

Posted: 4 June 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

GHD will support the Department for Transport with expert rail infrastructure advice alongside Costain and specialist partners.

GHD, as part of a consortium led by Costain, has been selected to support the Department for Transport with technical and commercial advice on rail infrastructure projects across Western, Wales and Wessex. Working with InteGen, North Star and SLC Rail, the consortium will provide economic analysis and technical expertise under a two-year contract starting April 2025.

Costain to lead rail upgrades

Working closely with Network Rail and train operators to understand proposals and investment cases, the consortium will also undertake advisory services relating to elements such as timetable modelling, rolling stock, as well as depot and stabling requirements.

In addition, the consortium will work with DfT and the wider supply chain to assess the impact of climate change on the railway in relation to a range of issues, including geotechnical behaviour, flooding and other aspects, to enhance the resilience and operational performance of rail infrastructure and services.

The news follows from the announcement in 2023 which saw GHD, in partnership with Costain, selected by DfT as a prime supplier on the Specialist Technical and Commercial Advice for Rail and Other Transport Modes (STARThree) Framework, worth up to £600m in total.

Huw Kane, Service Group Manager for Rail, explains:

“We are delighted to have been selected by the Department to support them on the Western, Wales and Wessex portfolio of railway enhancements. The appointment extends the relationship we have developed with their team in the north over the last eight years, providing whole railway, whole system technical advice in the pursuit of efficient and economic solutions that improve transport choices for our communities.”