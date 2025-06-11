“Share a Cup of Kindness” campaign launched for Loneliness Awareness Week

Posted: 11 June 2025

Railway Benefit Fund (RBF) today announced a new initiative, “Share a Cup of Kindness,” launched in conjunction with Loneliness Awareness Week. The campaign aims to challenge common misconceptions about loneliness and provide a simple, yet impactful, way to support railway people across the UK.

Loneliness is a universal experience, affecting individuals from all walks of life. The “Share a Cup of Kindness” campaign acknowledges this widespread issue and offers a direct way to combat it within the railway community. For just £3, individuals can purchase a virtual coffee in RBF’s online café, a gesture designed to let someone know they are being thought of.

Share a Cup of Kindness today at https://visufund.com/rbf-share-a-cup-of-kindness

RBF are not just raising awareness; they are providing a tangible way to make a difference. “Loneliness touches us all in many different ways,” said Jo Kaye, CEO of RBF “This Loneliness Awareness Week, empowering the railway community to deliver these ‘Cups of Kindness’ through virtual coffees, enables us to provide crucial support—from financial assistance, to hosting Retired Rail events and continuing our ‘Check in and Chat’ service for retired railway people, ensuring connection and care for those who built our industry.”

Every £3 contribution directly supports the RBF’s mission, transforming a simple act of connection into meaningful assistance for railway colleagues and their families facing hardship. The campaign emphasises that even small gestures can foster a more connected society.

Railway Benefit Fund encourages everyone to “Share a Cup of Kindness” today and help make someone’s day within the railway community at https://visufund.com/rbf-share-a-cup-of-kindness