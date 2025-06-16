Land Sheriffs boost UK rail safety with new trespass and welfare patrol deployment initiative

Posted: 16 June 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Land Sheriffs launch targeted trespass and welfare patrols across key UK stations to reduce disruption and improve passenger safety.

Land Sheriffs, the Harlow-based security specialists, are bolstering railway safety across the UK with their newly launched trespass and welfare deployment, an evolution of their long-running welfare patrols.

Proactive rail safety patrols protect passengers and prevent disruption across UK stations

Operating across the Thames Valley Corridor, from Oxford to Acton Main Line, highly trained officers will patrol platforms, remain alert to rail safety, welfare concerns, and deter dangerous behaviour such as walking off platform ends or accessing tracks.

“Our trespass and welfare deployment will see our highly-trained officers on duty across the Thames Valley Corridor… helping to protect our clients, their staff and passengers,” said James Coyle, Managing Director of Land Sheriffs.

Trespassing remains a major issue on the rail network, causing over 108,000 minutes of delays in 2023/24 according to National Rail, alongside significant cost and danger.

“Trespassing… causes significant disruption… and is extremely dangerous, posing risk of serious injury and even loss of life. With this deployment, we’re helping ensure the rail network remains safe, secure and free from disruption,” James added.

Land Sheriffs’ officers are trained in Samaritans’ Managing Suicidal Contact, enabling them to identify and support vulnerable individuals. They proactively engage with those in distress, offering reassurance, signposting to safety, or calling in appropriate support.

“To date, Land Sheriffs have made 462 life-saving interventions, with individuals receiving a Life Saver Award for their courage and quick action… addressing concerns for welfare incidents before they escalate further,” said James.

This initiative enhances Land Sheriffs’ people-focused approach to security, and rail safety already trusted across the rail industry.

“This deployment is a natural progression of our commitment to safeguarding the railway. It’s about being visible, responsive and making a real difference where it matters most,” he concluded.