TPE invests over £530k in new Glasgow depot

TransPennine Express (TPE) has opened the doors to its brand-new Glasgow depot at Caledonian Chambers, following an investment of more than £530,000.

The new site offers a significant upgrade for the team, which will accommodate 121 staff members, more than doubling capacity for traincrew and staff, and providing a fresh, modern base packed with new features to support both work and wellbeing.

From refurbished office areas and dedicated training and meeting rooms to upgraded toilets, showers, and air-conditioning throughout, the space has been designed with staff in mind.

Staff can now also enjoy a new mess room facility, quiet rooms, and a breakout area complete with a pool table —bringing a welcome balance of focus and downtime to the working day.

The depot is located just steps from Glasgow Central station, where TPE operates 10 services daily—seven to and from Manchester and Manchester Airport, and three connecting with Liverpool.

Chris Nutton, Major Projects & TRU Director for TransPennine Express, said: “The move to Caledonian Chambers is more than just a new address—it’s a bold commitment to our people and our future.

“By doubling our workforce capacity here, we’re ensuring we have the space, environment, and infrastructure in place to support our team in Scotland to thrive and reap benefits of our partnership with Network Rail. By investing in our people we enable improved services to customers”

The depot was formally opened by Damian Briody, Head of Rail Delivery for Transport Scotland on behalf of the Scottish Government.

Damian said: “It is a real pleasure to attend this event and see first-hand the improved facilities it provides for staff. It is a clear demonstration of the ways in which partnership working can bring benefits to the people who deliver front line services on the railway every day.”

The investment follows similar upgrades across the network, with the train operator continuing to focus on creating great workspaces for the people behind its services.

Alan Muir, property director for Network Rail Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be working hard alongside our train operators and retailers to improve facilities at Glasgow Central for our colleagues and our customers.

“The redevelopments we are delivering across Caledonian Chambers and the station itself will help to make Scotland’s busiest station an even more attractive place to work, shop and travel from.”